Snoop Dogg celebrates 25 years of marriage on a paradise island: “I only have eyes for you”

Snoop Dogg proved that he is romantic and took his wife, Shante Broadusto celebrate 25 years of marriage in Bora Bora.

For more than two decades together, the couple shared photos from their vacation trip to the South Pacific island and showed harmony in the clicks, with lots of smiles and apparent complicity.

Snoop – who doesn’t usually go on vacation – posted the images on Instagram this Tuesday (15th) and revealed to his followers a little bit of the routine with Shante in the paradise destination.

On the same social network, Dogg’s companion said in a publication:

We are going together? You bet! After all these years we still look at each other the same way.

Snoop, of course, didn’t fail to comment on Shante’s post:

I only have eyes for you.

Love is beautiful, right?! In time, the couple also received congratulations on social networks from many celebrities who accompany them, such as 21 Savage, the game, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Monica, Viola Davis, Mark Wahlberg and Heidi Klum.

Snoop Dogg wedding

According to HipHopDX, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus met in high school and were married in June 1997. They have three children: Cordé, 27; Cordell, 25; and Cori, 22.

Dogg, who is already the grandfather of six children, is still the father of Julian, a 23-year-old boy who is the result of an extra-marital relationship, as the young man’s age indicates. In 2004, Snoop even filed for divorce alleging infidelity; however, he and Shante managed to get along and seem to be having a great time.

