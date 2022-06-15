software used to monitor employees

Do you know the Bossware? They are software that were developed so that employers could monitor their employees during their working hours. Its name already reveals part of its functionality, since it is formed by joining these two words: bosswhich means “boss” in English, and softwarewhich means “computer program” in English.

Especially during the pandemic, due to the need for most work to be done remotely, the use of this tool has increased significantly. to know more about How does Bossware work?check out the full article!

How to make use of Bossware

Although there is still no significant data on the use of Bosswares in Brazil, in the United States about 60% of employers already use the program as a way of monitoring the activities of their employees.

This program works by recording and analyzing, mostly secretly, the activities of employees on the electronic devices in which they are installed, generating a data collection whose result evaluates the behavior of workers. As a result, about 88% of companies laid off employees after implementing the software. However, it was also possible to identify an increase of 81% in their income.

Once the software is activated, several features are implemented as a way of supervising employees, being able to record key presses, identify the movement of mouse clicks on the computer screen, capture the employee’s screen and even activate the webcam and the microphone of the monitored electronic device.

Why are there no uses in Brazil?

The adoption of such a tool in Brazil raises a series of questions about privacy and security in the work environmentdue to video and audio monitoring activities (when activating the camera and microphone), which may violate the General Data Protection Law, in force in the country.

However, according to Art 6 of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the employer is allowed to use means of supervision of work. In this case, it can be understood that the use of the software is authorized. However, there are a number of limits that must be respected when doing this monitoring.