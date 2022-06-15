Spider-Man spin-off details leak

After the release of films like Venom, Venom: Time of Carnage and morbiusSony continues to bet on new spin-offs based on the Spider-Man universe.

For 2023, the studio has two more live-action projects: Kraven the Hunterwhich debuts in January, and Madame Web, which debuts in July. Movies that, with luck, will be more successful than morbiusone of the biggest failures of this year.

And an alleged leak on Reddit may have delivered several details about these upcoming movies developed by Sony, including about Venom 3which we have already discussed separately in another article.

Here we will focus on other details of the leak, starting with the film of the Kravenwhich according to the alleged information, will feature the hunter trying to prevent corrupt tycoon Gregory Herd from carrying out a ritual.

Kraven will enlist Calypso’s help, while Herd hires the Chameleon and the Alien to stop Kraven. Calypso is also secretly working for Herd, with the ultimate mission to betray Kraven and sacrifice him during the ritual, but she ends up falling in love with the hunter.

Madame Web:

The film is about Julia Carpenter (Dakota Johnson) meeting Cassandra Webb and discovering that she is the next Madame Web and must protect the Web of Life avatar from a mysterious serial killer.

It turns out that the killer is none other than Cassandra Webb’s daughter, Charlotte Witter (Sidney Sweeney), who wants to steal the avatar’s power for herself. For the role of Cassandra, Sony would be in talks with actress Vera Farmiga.

Spider Woman:

The film is being developed for a 2024 release and will still be directed by Olivia Wilde. The plot will see Jessica Drew developing her spider powers as a child, due to a serum created by her father, and soon after being captured by a criminal organization that tries to turn her into a weapon.

Jessica manages to escape and lead a peaceful life until the organization locates her, forcing Jessica to join forces with a government agent to try to bring down the organization. Sony wants Ana de Armas as Jessica Drew and has eyes on Rebecca Ferguson for the main villain.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) left the role of Quicksilver to play the villain of Spider-Man. JC Chandor, responsible for The Most Violent Year and Border Operation, was confirmed as director of the feature, which hits theaters in January 13, 2023!

