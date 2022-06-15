Taiwan refuses to hand over strait to China

“This is an international waterway,” says Taiwanese ministry after China says it has sovereignty in the area

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, on Tuesday (June 14, 2022), that the Taiwan Strait is a “international waterway” and used by the government to support US warships transiting through it. The statement is a denial of claims made by China to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage. The information is from Reuters.

On Monday (June 13, 2022), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country “has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait”.

“It is a false statement when certain countries call the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters’ to find a pretext to manipulate Taiwan-related issues and threaten China’s sovereignty and security.”said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told reporters that Chinese statements are fallacious: “The Taiwan Strait belongs to international waters, and waters outside our territorial waters are subject to the ‘freedom of the high seas’ principle of international law”.

According to Reuters, the strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.