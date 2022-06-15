The brutal attack on women in a restaurant that went viral and sparked outrage in China







Aggression reignited debate on gender violence in the country Photo: Weibo/Reproduction / BBC News Brasil

Nine people have been arrested in China after a video of a brutal attack on women by a group of men went viral in the country.

The assault, which took place in the city of Tangshan, sparked outrage on social media and reignited the debate on gender-based violence in China.

The incident started when a man put his hand on a woman’s back in a restaurant and she pushed him away. In the security camera footage, he is seen beating her, then other men drag her outside and continue beating the woman, who is on the ground.

The group of men is also seen attacking the women accompanying the first victim.

Two of the women were admitted to hospital and were in “stable condition and not life-threatening”, according to authorities, while two others suffered minor injuries.

Police in Tangshan, in northern Hebei province, said they had arrested nine people on suspicion of violent assault and “making trouble”.





Cases of domestic violence in China have increased during the pandemic Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Revolt

The attack dominated internet discussion on Saturday (11/6), ranking in the top six of the most discussed topics on Weibo, China’s main social network.

State TV showed popular demands for the suspects to be severely punished.

“This could happen to any of us,” said one person in a post about the case liked more than 100,000 times.

“How is this kind of thing still happening in 2022?” wrote another. “Please let them be criminally convicted and not escape.”

A widely shared post on the social network WeChat questioned the way some people and state media treated the attack as an isolated act of violence.

“This happened in a society where violence against women is rampant,” the text reads. “Ignoring and suppressing the gender perspective is denying the systemic violence that women suffer.”

Analysis: The fight against violence against women in China

By Kerry Allen, Chinese media analyst

Acts of violence against women are alarmingly common in China.

Ten years ago, while I was living in the countryside, I witnessed on several occasions men assaulting their partners in broad daylight. It was common to see groups of people simply watching.

Historically, many viewed such incidents as being a private affair between a couple. Others fear getting involved, either for their own personal safety or because they are afraid of being implicated in a crime.

China only made domestic violence punishable by law in March 2016. Prior to 2001, physical abuse was not even grounds for divorce.

While sexual violence has become more prosecutable, the atmosphere on Weibo, similar to China’s Twitter, is dismal. Many feel that the outcome of this case will be a light sentence and a small fine.

In recent years, women have had little success in holding sexual harassment or assault accountable. Few cases have been judged in favor of the victim unless they have images to support it, and the lockdowns because of the covid-19 pandemic in China in the last two years have exacerbated domestic attacks.