The controversial miniskirt won a Euphoria version in Sydney Sweeney’s look

O MTV Movie & TV Awards took place this Sunday (5), in Los Angeles, and was attended by artists from several series that we love – among them, euphoria. The HBO production dominated the list of winners, and Sydney Sweeney was there to receive the awards. The actress, who plays the iconic Cassie in the plot, also drew attention with a daring look worthy of characterization of your own character.

She stole the red carpet scene with a whole look Miu Miu composed of a cropped blouse, a pink sequined version of the ~controversial~ low-waisted miniskirt from the brand and a platform sandal full of sparkles!

“I wish Alexa were here” So are we, Syd…. Sydney Sweeney’s Subtitled Speech on Receiving the “Best Fight” Award #MTVMovieAwardsfor the confrontation of Maddy and Cassie. pic.twitter.com/TUUQBKBzVj — Alexa Demie Brazil (@alexadbrasil) June 6, 2022

So, would Cassie approve of this outfit? What did you think?

And more MTV Movie & TV Awards

Pink, especially in the most vibrant hue, still appeared in other looks – that of Vanessa Hudgens, presenter of this edition of the event, Lana Condor and rapper Swae Lee.

Other trends that appeared in the red carpet they were black looks with a modern touch and even inspired by the Y2 aestheticsK, like that of Olivia Rodrigo.

Which production was your favorite of the night?