The controversial miniskirt won a Euphoria version in Sydney Sweeney’s look

Photo montage of Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie Awards with pink polka dot background
Sydney Sweeney Jeff Kravitz/MTV/Getty Images

O MTV Movie & TV Awards took place this Sunday (5), in Los Angeles, and was attended by artists from several series that we love – among them, euphoria. The HBO production dominated the list of winners, and Sydney Sweeney was there to receive the awards. The actress, who plays the iconic Cassie in the plot, also drew attention with a daring look worthy of characterization of your own character.

She stole the red carpet scene with a whole look Miu Miu composed of a cropped blouse, a pink sequined version of the ~controversial~ low-waisted miniskirt from the brand and a platform sandal full of sparkles!

Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a crop top, pink sequined miniskirt and sparkly platform sandals on the red carpet
Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie Awards. She's blonde, a rosé crop top and a pink sparkly skirt
Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So, would Cassie approve of this outfit? What did you think?

And more MTV Movie & TV Awards

Pink, especially in the most vibrant hue, still appeared in other looks – that of Vanessa Hudgens, presenter of this edition of the event, Lana Condor and rapper Swae Lee.

Vanessa Hudgens presenting the 2022 MTV Movie Awards. She wears a pink puff-sleeved dress
Vanessa Hudgens presenting the MTV Movie Awards Rich Polk/Getty Images
Lana Condor on stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in an all-pink look
Lana Condor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Swae Lee on stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in a pink pantsuit
Swae Lee at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV/Getty Images

Other trends that appeared in the red carpet they were black looks with a modern touch and even inspired by the Y2 aestheticsK, like that of Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a black dress and spiked bun on the red carpet
Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV/Getty Images

Which production was your favorite of the night?

