The Hidden Agent: Netflix Releases Conflict Scene Between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

This Tuesday (7), during the live event of Semana Geeked, the Netflix released an exclusive scene from one of the most anticipated movies of the year: hidden agent. In the released video, elite soldier Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) and his former CIA mission partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) enter into an intense conflict. Also, at the end of the scene, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas), Gentry’s new ally, appears to save her companion.

With a budget that exceeds US$ 200 million, the action film is among the most expensive in the history of a streaming platform, being the most expensive on Netflix.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame), Hidden Agent opens today July 22, 2022 in the Netflix catalog is based on the book The Gray Man, by author Mark Greaney. Watch the exclusive scene from the movie below.

Official synopsis: “The CIA’s most skilled agent uncovers secrets about the agency and becomes the target of a global manhunt, led by a former colleague and dangerous assassins.”

Hidden Agent Cast

In addition to Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, the production that hits the streaming catalog this month has a star-studded cast.

The film features the Brazilian Wagner Moura (Elite squad), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), Jessica Henwick (Matrix Resurrections), Dhanush (Atrangi Re) and alfre woodard (Luke Cage).

