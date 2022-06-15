The KGB’s Secret Poison Factory to ‘Liquid’ Enemies of the USSR

Bottle with poison and label in Russian

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The Soviet Union Poison Factory was created by order of Lenin in the early 1920s

According to some accounts, it all started when, after suffering a stroke in 1922, the leader of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, asked his successor, Josef Stalin, to give him cyanide to commit suicide. And Stalin denied it.

Others claim it was after a socialist revolutionary shot Lenin in 1918. His doctors determined that the bullets had been coated with a poisonous resin, curare, which sparked intrigue.

But the various sources agree that, by order of Lenin, a Kremlin poison factory was created in the early 1920s.

This Soviet research institution invented new methods of poisoning enemies of the state without leaving a trace.

