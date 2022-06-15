The KGB’s Secret Poison Factory to ‘Liquid’ Enemies of the USSR

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Soviet Union Poison Factory was created by order of Lenin in the early 1920s

According to some accounts, it all started when, after suffering a stroke in 1922, the leader of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, asked his successor, Josef Stalin, to give him cyanide to commit suicide. And Stalin denied it.

Others claim it was after a socialist revolutionary shot Lenin in 1918. His doctors determined that the bullets had been coated with a poisonous resin, curare, which sparked intrigue.

But the various sources agree that, by order of Lenin, a Kremlin poison factory was created in the early 1920s.

This Soviet research institution invented new methods of poisoning enemies of the state without leaving a trace.

As with the Soviet secret services, the name of the poison factory also changed over time. Originally it was called the Special Room, then Laboratory No. 1, Laboratory X and Laboratory No. 12, until it became known simply as Kamera, or “the Chamber”, under Stalin.

Although there is still an air of mystery about the factory, some details of its covert operations were revealed after the collapse of the Soviet Union, confirming what dissidents had previously revealed.

Discreet and effective weapon

Poison as a political weapon is an ancient tradition. It is no wonder that, throughout history, servers have been tasked with tasting the foods of the powerful before meals.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Anti-Soviet writer Lev Rebet received a cloud of poison gas in the face in 1957

Of course, the Soviets weren’t the only ones to use this ruse, and they won’t be the last. In 1960, the CIA tried to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro with cigars contaminated with botulinum toxin.

When it comes to killing a specific person, deadly and effective poisons can be very discreet.

One of Kamera’s goals was to provide odorless, tasteless poisons that could not be detected in autopsies—characteristics demonstrated by some of the innovations developed by that laboratory.

One of his victims was an emigrant from the USSR, the anti-Soviet writer Lev Rebet, who died in 1957. His death was believed to have been caused by a heart attack, until the KGB assassin defected four years later and reported that he had launched a a cloud of poisonous gas from an ampoule of crushed cyanide in Rebet’s face, when meeting him on a staircase in Munich, in what was then called West Germany.

There was another politician who was murdered by a substance rubbed on his reading lamp. The heat from the lamp made it disperse across the room, leaving no trace.

KGB agents also used sodium fluoride, which, in certain doses, is lethal and difficult to identify as a cause of death—due to its most common use, which is to prevent tooth decay. Many people already have this substance in their bloodstream.

Radiations of the element thallium were also used for a similar reason. Doctors could recognize the symptoms of thallium poisoning, which was often used in rat poison.

But they treated patients without knowing that they were actually dying from radiation exposure. By the time the autopsy was performed, the thallium had disintegrated, leaving no physical evidence of the poisoning.

But even when it is detected, the poison protects the anonymity of the killer, as the use of an invisible weapon in a homicide, observed only by toxicologists, is subject to alternative explanations.

While a shooting murder can hardly be confused with a suicide, intoxication often leaves this and other possibilities open, which the perpetrators themselves can exploit to their advantage.

And, if the operation is carefully planned and executed by experienced agents, blame cannot be definitively defined in the vast majority of cases.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Kamera developed chemicals designed to eliminate enemies of the Soviet Union

On the other hand, poison can also serve as a lesson or warning to other people about what awaits them if they cross a certain line.

Some chemical concoctions can cause a quick and unsuspecting death, while others can cause horrible and agonizing deaths, tormenting their loved ones, which goes along with the horror of watching victims succumb slowly and painfully.

experiments on humans

One of the first mentions of the existence of the poison laboratory reached the West in six trunks of notes secretly handwritten by Vasili Mitrokhin over the 30 years he worked as a KGB archivist, in the foreign intelligence service and in the First General Directorate.

And several former Soviet intelligence officers, retirees and defectors, have provided more information about the top-secret facilities over the years.

But perhaps most disturbing was the publication of the memoirs of Pavel Sudoplatov, Stalin’s former spy chief, who wrote about the laboratory and its director, Professor Grigory Mairanovsky.

In the book Special operationsin 1994, Sudoplatov revealed that Mairanovsky injected people with poison, simulating routine medical checks.

Obeying the orders of General Vasili Blokhin, supervisor of the laboratory and main executioner of Stalin’s secret police chief Lavrenti Beria, he also tested Kamera products on prisoners in the Gulag system’s labor camps. These products included mustard gas, ricin, digitoxin, curare, cyanide, and many others.

The victims included Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who died mysteriously in Soviet custody, as well as Ukrainian nationalists and would-be defectors. Sudoplatov himself was tasked with covering up the operation afterwards.

photo caption, Georgi Markov was a well-known writer in Bulgaria, from which he defected in 1969. He worked for the BBC’s Bulgarian Service in London. In the photo, he appears with his wife Annabel and daughter, Alexandra-Raina.

Experts point out that at the height of the Cold War, a clear pattern emerged of the Soviets’ use of nerve agents and chemical weapons against political rivals, dissidents, defectors, exiles and leaders of separatist movements in the Soviet republics.

There were “literally” countless numbers of people who met this fate, according to Boris Volodarsky, a veteran of the Russian military intelligence service and author of the book. The KGB’s Poison Factory (“The KGB Poison Factory”, in free translation). In an article for The Wall Street Journal, he asked: “Who can count poison victims if no poison is detected?”

It is known that the KGB continued to silence its enemies during the last Soviet period. KGB General Oleg Kalugin admitted that the Soviets participated in the plot to assassinate BBC Bulgarian Service journalist Georgi Markov in 1978.

Kamera produced ricin in tiny granules, specially designed to be injected undetected and without causing more pain than an insect bite, causing death without a trace. The Bulgarians put the poison on the end of an umbrella and carried out the operation.

But what is not known for sure to this day is whether the Soviet Union’s poison factory was actually closed, or whether a version of that laboratory still exists somewhere in Russia.