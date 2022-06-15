The Protector 3 | Dakota Fanning to Reunite with Denzel Washington

Dakota Fanning will play the female protagonist of the protector 3, continuation of the action franchise starring denzel washington. The information is from Deadline.

This will be a reunion for Fanning and Washington, who together starred in the feature. Flames of vengeance2004. A box office success, the production helped cement Fanning as a child star and Washington as an action star.

There is still no synopsis released for the protector 3but we know that the director Antoine Fuqua returns to the role after signing the two previous features of the franchise, 2014 and 2018.

In The protectorWashington plays former CIA agent Robert McCall, who becomes something of a vigilante after retirement, always seeking revenge on behalf of society’s weak and downtrodden.

the protector 3 has a script by the franchise veteran Richard Wenkand the premiere forecast is for September 1, 2023.

