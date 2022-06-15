The shocking lynching of a Mexican targeted by an angry mob over WhatsApp rumors

Admin 14 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Daniel Picazo

Credit, Daniel Picazo

photo caption,

Daniel Picazo González, 31, was attacked after rumors that outsiders were kidnapping children to traffic in their organs

As he had done several times before, Daniel Picazo González left his home in Mexico City to visit the property his grandfather had inherited in a small town in the state of Puebla.

The house is in the town of Las Colonias de Hidalgo, about three hours from the Mexican capital, and as a 31-year-old man who loved to travel, enjoying his days off among that community in the Sierra Norte mountains was something he enjoyed. .

This happened on June 9th. Picazo González told his parents, Ricardo Picazo and Angélica González, that he had arrived safely.

The next news they had of their son was that something terrible had happened to him.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Compulsive hoarders: what is the syndrome of those who live surrounded by useless objects

Laura Plitt BBC News World 6 hours ago photo caption, Edward Brown is aware of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved