Thor 4 Actress Apologizes To Marvel After Sharing Spoiled Photo

Thor: Love and Thunderone of the most anticipated movies of the year, was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and it finally hits theaters next month on July 7th.

Thor 4 is one of the biggest casts for a Marvel solo film, after all, in addition to star Chris Hemsworth, the film also features the return of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster as Almighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Korg (Taika Waititi) and still all the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the exception of Gamora.

All these heroes to face the new villain of the time: Gorr, played by Oscar winner Christian Bale. We still don’t know how all this will end, and we don’t want spoilers for now.

But speaking of spoiling surprises, earlier this year, on actress Tessa Thompson’s Instagram stories, a photo was posted revealing the heroine’s new uniform in the film, a glimpse that came much sooner than it should have.

And now, in an interview for the fandangothe actress finally explained how this happened, taking the opportunity to apologize to Marvel:

“See… I sent a picture to my stepmother and she accidentally posted it on Instagram. Yeah, it wasn’t me and, and that’s a big deal. She felt really bad. I’m sorry, Marvel. I’m sorry, Disney. It’s not my fault. I will never send selfies again.”

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!