Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi reveals how he convinced Natalie Portman to return for new film

Return to the franchise wasn’t in Natalie Portman’s plans

Among the films of Thorthe series Our Flag is Death and lightyear, Taika Waititi has given the film industry a buzz. Its success even managed to convince Natalie Portman to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview for Fandango All Accessalong with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompsonthe director, actor and screenwriter commented on what it was like to bring not only Portman, but also Christian Bale for Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Waititi, Jane Fostera character played by Natalie Portman never received the “deserved treatment” bringing a “uninteresting version” her in the early Thunder God movies. This not only motivated him to give Jane a new look, it was also one of the reasons that made the actress leave the franchise.

Another issue that was crucial for his departure from the franchise was the fact that Patty Jenkins have been withdrawn from the project Thor: Dark World. Added to the box office failure of the second hero film asgardian and what little development Jane received, leaving the Marvel movie sets was Natalie’s natural decision.

With the actress making it very clear that she had no interest in returning, Waititi managed to do the impossible, bringing back not just Natalie, but a new version of Thor.

“I think what we did in Ragnarok made these films attractive to other actors, like Christian Bale. He saw that and he was like, ‘I want to do something fun’ and he wanted to be a part of it. With Natalie it was the same thing… I think she wanted to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but Jane Foster in the first few movies wasn’t the most interesting version of a female character that we want to see in these movies… I just had to say it. with her about me wanting to change her character, just like I did with Thor in Ragnarok and give Natalie a little more permission to be fun. Natalie is a very fun person. And sometimes those things are not the focus when they think about these movies.”explained Taika Waititi.

Natalie Portman Returns in Possession of Thor’s Hammer, Split Screen Valkyrieplayed by Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on the day July 7.

Enjoy and keep reading: