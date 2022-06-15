To make history, the Airbus A321 XLR takes flight for the first time

Photo by Dirk Grothe / Aviation Photography





This June 15th marked yet another historic occasion at the Airbus factory in Hamburg, Germany, with the first take-off of the Airbus A321 XLRextra long-range aircraft (hence the eXtra Lngo Range, in the acronym of its name), which promises to revolutionize aviation and make life for competitor Boeing a little more difficult.

The aircraft began today its battery of flight tests with a focus on being put to commercial flight in 2024. The A321 XLR has an aisle and capacity for 244 passengers, being entirely built with the A321neo as a base, except for the fact that it has a tank extra fuel, which gives it that extra autonomy, reaching up to 8,700 km.

A video of the first takeoff was posted by aeronautical journalist Andreas Spaeth on Twitter (below, wait for upload).





The first flight, which was still taking place at the time this publication was written, is expected to last five hours and kick-off a campaign that will still have thousands of hours of flights and ground tests, until the jet gets its certification.

This variant was launched by Airbus at the Paris Air Show in May 2019 and does not have a competitor in the same class. It has sold almost 500 units to companies such as Middle East Airlines (launch customer), American Airlines, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Air Canada. Although the first example took off from Hamburg, it is expected that in the future the A321 XLR will be assembled in Toulouse.