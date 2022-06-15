Top Hat 2022: Pikachu and Jair are out of Round #12; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

It’s a round glued to another, cardholder! There is not much time to mourn or celebrate. Let’s go for round #12! The market closes this Wednesday at 6:30 pm, so choose your team. It doesn’t hurt to remember that the round will have one less game, since Juventude x Santos took place last Tuesday and didn’t count points for the game. Here you find out who are the suspended, injured and likely lineups for this journey.
Yago Pikachu, from Fortaleza, is the most important name for the cardholders among those absent from the round. Fortaleza will face Avaí next Thursday and will not be able to count on the midfielder, who is currently suspended. Jair, from Atlético-MG, Aderlan and Helinho, from Bragantino, and Arias and David Braz, from Fluminense, are also other darlings of the cardholders who will be suspended in round #12.
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #12:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Berrío, Índio Ramírez, Jori, Matheusinho and Paulinho Boia
Probable team: Jailson, Patric, Éder and Conti, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Aloísio
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Christian, Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Matheus Fernandes and David Terans; Cuello, Leo Cittadini and Pablo
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Ronaldo; Hayner, Ramon, Edson Felipe and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando.
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: Allan and Jair
Injured: Zaracho
Probable team: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otávio, Caleb (Rubens) and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Hulk and Keno
HAWAII
Suspended: Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Raniele
Injured: Adiel, Bressan and Galdezani
Probable team: Douglas (Vladimir); Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Arthur and Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Jean Cléber and Galdezani; Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Phelipe Sampaio
Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Kanu, Cuesta and Daniel Borges (Hugo); Oyama (Kayque), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage), Chay (Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Vinícius Lopes and Erison.
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Aderlan and Helinho
Injured: Emi Martínez
Probable team: Cleiton; Andres Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Hyoran); Artur, Sorriso (Bruno Tubarão) and Ytalo
CEARÁ
Suspended: Bruno Pacheco and João Ricardo
Injured: Tooth and Lima
Probable team: Vinícius Machado; Michel Macedo (Nino Paraíba), Messias, Luiz Otávio, Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Sobral; Erick (Cléber), Mendoza and Vina
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: João Pedro and Paulinho
Probable team: Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu (Gil), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo (Roni) and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.
CORITIBA
Suspended: Thonny Anderson
Injured: Andrey, Matheus Alexandre, Léo Gamalho and Willian Farias
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique and Luciano Castán; Nathanael, Bernardo, Robinho (Matías Galarza) and Diego Porfírio; Igor Paixão (Neilton), Adrian Martínez and Alef Manga.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: Elton
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava; André Luís, Felipe Marques and André.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: navy
Injured: Fabricio Bruno, Matheus França and Santos
Probable team: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Pablo, David Luiz and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: André, Arias and David Braz
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Marlon; Wellington, Yago (Nonato) and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Matheus Martins (Caio Paulista or Willian Bigode) and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: Yago Pikachu
Injured: Matheus Vargas and Tinga
Probable team: Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Landázuri (Romarinho), Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Romero and Moses.
GOIÁS
Suspended: Felipe Bastos
Injured: Diego, Hugo, Juan Pablo, Luiz Felipe and Matheusinho
Probable team: Thaddeus; Caetano, Reynaldo and Sidnei (Sidimar); Maguinho, Caio Vinícius, Matheus Sales, Elvis and Danilo Barcelos (Pedro); Dadá Belmonte and Pedro Raul.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Carlos de Pena and Taison
Injured: Boschilia, Renê, Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Moledo and Tiago Barbosa
Probable team: Daniel; Busts, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny, Edenilson and Alan Patrick; David and Wanderson
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Garcia (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Veron and Ron.
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Caio, Gabriel Sara, Nikão, Talles Costa
Probable team: Jandrei; Rafinha, Arboleda, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo (Welington); Igor Gomes, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia) and Rodrigo Nestor; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri