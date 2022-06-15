Tourist is lynched and burned alive in Mexico after being mistaken for a child thief

Residents of the city of Papatlazolco captured Daniel Picazo after an audio started circulating on Whatsapp; rescue was prevented from saving you

Playback/Facebook/@LaPrensaenAcayucan

Daniel Picazo was visiting the town of Papatlazolco when he was mistaken for a child thief.



A 31-year-old man, identified as Daniel Picazo, was lynched and burned alive in Papatlazolco, Mexico, after rumors about an attempt to steal a child circulated through Whatsapp and generated the revolt of the residents of the region, who captured Daniel Picazo and beat him and poured gasoline. The case happened on Friday night, 10. Police and paramedics were at the place and tried to help the man, but they were stopped by the locals who did not allow them to pass and reach Daniel, and when they arrived he had no more vital signs.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister repudiated the incident. “Finding out how they took your life makes me most repulsed by the people who wrongfully did this without knowing that you were a professional, a lover of travel and life, with a bright future,” she wrote. “Fly high my Dany, I trust God will do justice to all those people who clipped their wings,” she added.

According to the newspaper “El Universal”, the victim was a lawyer who was visiting the city. Residents reported that an audio circulated by Whatsapp alerting families to take care of their children because strangers were in the city and intended to take the children. This is not the first time that a case like this has happened in Mexico. In 2018, another direction also circulated on social networks.