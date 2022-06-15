Trailer features Dakota Johnson in Jane Austen’s novel







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

Netflix has released the first trailer for Persuasion, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name. The preview shows a multiracial love triangle, involving Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”), Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Cosmo Jarvis (“Lady Macbeth”).

“Persuasion” was Austen’s last complete novel, published in 1817, shortly after her death. The plot revolves around Anne Elliot (Johnson), a nonconformist woman, who was convinced to dump the courtier Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis) for being poor. Now, with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, she discovers that Wentworth has returned rich in search of a wife.

The novel’s story has seen several adaptations for television and theater, but this is the first described as a “modern, witty approach”. In other words, it is a production under the colorless filter of “Bridgerton”, which transforms the English aristocracy of the early 19th century, formerly known as an example of “pride and prejudice”, in a pattern of racial integration rare to be seen until these days – so say Meghan Markle.

The adaptation is penned by Ronald Bass, veteran screenwriter of “My Best Friend Getting Married,” and newcomer Alice Victoria Winslow (“Seratonin”), and marks the debut of theater director Carrie Cracknell at the helm of a feature film. .

The cast also includes Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Suki Waterhouse (“Miss Revolution”), Nikki Amuka-Bird (“Avenue 5”) and Edward Bluemel (“Discover the Witches”).

The premiere is scheduled for July 15.