Turkish Airlines will change its name and will reflect the new spelling of your country





Although the name on the aircraft currently has the English spelling “Turkish Airlines”, the Turkish national airline is locally known by its name in the local language: “Türk Hava Yolları”. However, this should change soon and could even affect planes.

Based on a decision by the Turkish government, the airline will undergo a kind of rebranding in order for it to be known internationally as “Türkiye Hava Yollari”, highlighting the new spelling of the country’s name at the UN, recently changed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogannas.

Turkey decided to start using Türkiye (the traditional Turkish spelling) as its official name in December 2021 and the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu recently sent a letter to the United Nations asking for an official name change. The UN almost immediately approved the request.

During the launch ceremony of the Türksat 5B satellite on Tuesday (14), President Erdogan confirmed that Turkish Airlines would also be renamed as part of the country’s renaming.

“There is no ‘Turkey’ anymore, there is ‘Türkiye’,” said Erdogan. “Let’s write ‘Türkiye Hava Yollari’, not ‘Turkish Airlines,’” he continued. Hava Yollari means “airline” in Turkish.

The Turkish government owns a 49% stake in the flag carrier with the rest of the airline publicly traded. The company has been known as “Türk Hava Yollari” domestically since its inception in 1933. Now, this new rebrand may have to be applied to all 301 aircraft, the Daily Sabah news reported.



