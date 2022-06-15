Updates on The Marvels and Secret Invasion are revealed by actor; Check out!

Advertising

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Samuel L Jackson revealed news about The Marvels and the Secret Invasion series.

“I haven’t finished recording. I’m heading back to London sometime in August. But I have to go back and do stuff for The Marvels, and only then will I shoot some stuff for Secret Invasion.”

In the cast of the series are confirmed: Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

Secret Invasion was a series that Marvel published in 2008, revealing that the Skrulls had infiltrated the superhero community. After that, it was difficult to trust anyone, and it was finally revealed that several heroes had been kidnapped and replaced, including Hank Pym, Black Lightning, Spider-Woman, Brother Voodoo, Dum Dum Dugan, and many others.

The Marvels will be released in 2023 as a sequel to Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. The series will bring together an extremely powerful team, uniting Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeaut (Teyonah Parris), who together form a super powerful trio with spectacular women.

The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023. Secret Invasion remains without a set release date.