Using your cell phone while in the bathroom can be very dangerous.

O cell It has become such an indispensable and frequently used object that many even use it in the bathroom.

As a great source of distraction for a usually boring moment, this habit It became part of everyday life. However, what many do not know is that maintaining this custom for a long time can bring a lot of damage to health.

In addition to being a place with a lot of bacteria, staying in the same position, sitting on the toilet, for a long time, can cause a number of health problems.

To find out more about why Using your cell phone while using the toilet can cause numerous problemscheck out the full article!

Read more: Treat hemorrhoids with these 3 medicinal plants

Using your cell phone while using the toilet is harmful

The cell phone works very well as a time inhibitor. Thus, it is impressive how we spend hours and hours using this electronic device without even realizing it. However, when we are sitting on the toilet, this position ends up favoring intra-abdominal pressure.

Consequently, this pressure strains the pelvis region, which can result in some problems. The continuous effort of this region, for example, is one of the major causes of hemorrhoids, caused by the loss of support of those arterial veins that are inside the rectum.

This problem can arise both for people with a tendency to develop this type of problem and for those who initially did not show signs of significant risk. Even for those who already have problems with constipation, the habit of taking the cell phone to the bathroom can be even more harmful.

The long compression imposed by this habit on the nerve endings located in the abdominal area and pelvic nerves can end up causing pain in the legs and feet. An even more severe sign of constipation can be seen through chronic pain in the anus and the appearance of hemorrhoids.

Even with this contraindication, there is no ideal time recommended for the person to stay in the bathroom. The guidance given by doctors is that patients respect the body’s natural will, in addition to avoiding spending a lot of time sitting in the same position after having a bowel movement.