Vasco’s highlight would be in the sights of Serie A club | Vasco

Figueiredo Daniel Ramalho/Vasco da Gama Rio – One of the highlights of Vasco da Gama this season, the young striker Figueiredo has been attracting attention from clubs across the country. According to information from journalists Tiago Marchezini and Vinícius Furlan, Athletico-PR is one of those interested in hiring the 20-year-old player.

However, the board of Hurricane is already aware that the negotiation will not be easy, especially for the moment in which the player lives. However, as he is still considered a player in development, Athletico’s managers live in the expectation of making a slightly more expensive investment, but with high chances of return in the future, if they manage to sell the player for a greater amount than was invested.

Since debuting in the professional cast of Vasco da Gama, Figueiredo has been highlighted due to his submission. Specialist in long-distance shots, the forward, who has been on the field 21 times this season, scored two goals from outside the area, and gave two assists to his teammates.