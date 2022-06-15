Vasco’s highlight would be in the sights of Serie A club | Vasco

Jorge Salgado, president of VascoPhoto: Reproduction / VascoTV
Published 06/14/2022 16:31
However, the board of Hurricane is already aware that the negotiation will not be easy, especially for the moment in which the player lives. However, as he is still considered a player in development, Athletico’s managers live in the expectation of making a slightly more expensive investment, but with high chances of return in the future, if they manage to sell the player for a greater amount than was invested.
Since debuting in the professional cast of Vasco da Gama, Figueiredo has been highlighted due to his submission. Specialist in long-distance shots, the forward, who has been on the field 21 times this season, scored two goals from outside the area, and gave two assists to his teammates.