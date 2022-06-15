Warriors star lookalike impersonates athlete and is banned; Look

YouTuber Dawson Gurley posed as Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and managed to make some shots on the court at the Chase Center in San Francisco before Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The saga is all recorded in a video posted on Dawson’s YouTube channel. He donned a Warriors uniform and made it through gym security without difficulty. After that, he went to the court and made pitches for 10 minutes until he was approached by security, who accompanied him to the exit.

Later, however, the youtuber received a letter that said he is banned from the Chase Center for life. To make matters worse, Dawson had already spent around $10,000 on tickets to Game 5 of the Finals and was told he would not be entitled to a refund. Still, he says he doesn’t regret the saga.

“Was it worth losing 10k in tickets and getting banned forever? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes,” he wrote on Twitter.

Outside the gym, the youtuber still signed autographs and took pictures with fans posing as Klay Thompson. He even gave an interview as if he were the NBA player.

Watch the Klay Thompson lookalike video: