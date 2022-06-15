WEB: the new technology for the treatment of cerebral aneurysm – Sponsored Content

Intrasacular Device is the latest in aneurysm treatment, without the need for antiplatelet drugs

Intrasacular Device (WEB).

A cerebral aneurysm is a swelling that forms in the weakened wall of an artery in the brain and usually passes without symptoms. Often silent, the patient does not know he has the aneurysm.

Neurosurgeon and neuroradiologist, Dr. Felipe Inácio Ferreira da Silva, explains that the rupture of the aneurysm leads to bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke), the popular stroke, which can often cause the death of the patient. This new treatment method is the latest in the treatment of ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms.

“Now, when the disease is discovered during medical investigation, it is possible to interrupt the flow of the aneurysm with the Intrasacular Device (WEB). An innovative endovascular approach to the treatment of aneurysms that does not require the use of blood-thinning medication”, explains the neurosurgeon.

Recently, a patient diagnosed with a brain aneurysm was the first in Mato Grosso do Sul to receive the Intrasacular Device. The successful procedure was performed at Unimed Campo Grande Hospital.

The procedure consists of placing, with the aid of a microcatheter, the device inside the aneurysm. The procedure performed through the leg (femoral route) lasts approximately 40 minutes and the patient is released for recovery after 24 hours. After six months, the patient undergoes a control examination to assess the cure of the disease.

“The treatment of cerebral aneurysm is individualized and the new therapies are minimally invasive and with great results. Initially, endovascular treatment was performed with metallic coils, evolving to open mesh stents, followed by flow-diverting stents and now includes Intrasacular Devices (WEB)”.

Embolized aneurysm on the left and illustrative diagram on the right.

care – In general, episodes of rupture and bleeding occur between 50 and 80 years old, affect more women and become more common in people with hypertension and who use alcohol, cigarettes and drugs

CT angiography and magnetic resonance angiography are fundamental tests for the diagnosis of cerebral aneurysm, which is considered a serious brain disease.

The ideal, explains the neurosurgeon, is that the disease is detected early, before bleeding occurs. “Therefore, people with first-degree relatives with a history of aneurysm should undergo a specialized evaluation”, highlights the doctor.

