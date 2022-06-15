What is the best cell phone for photos under R$1,500?

Cheap cell phone has bad camera, right? Not exactly. There are some models that manage to make good records, even if they are not as good as the best smartphones on the market. And here I list some models of up to R$1,500 that are good for photos.

I selected at least one model from each brand that fits in the price range and they pleased the tests here at Canaltech. Of course, considering the proposal and the price to be paid for each one. But they are the best photo phones of each brand that we have tested and you can buy today.

Attention: this list does not include photographic competitors for high-end cell phones. Most devices don’t compete even with more robust intermediaries in image quality. But they are models that deliver satisfactory results for those looking for a simpler device.

Motorola

Moto G22

It is not very easy to choose a Motorola cell phone of up to R$1,500 with a reasonable camera. The Motorola Moto G22 delivers acceptable photos, if you overlook some problems and know how to always use the available lighting in the most favorable way possible.

Of positive points, you can mention the good dynamic range, which manages to balance light and dark areas well without losing much information in the image. The vividness of the colors also has a good level, which should please most people.

As for the negative point, I mention the textures, which are below average for cell phones in the price range. These characteristics remain more or less the same on all cameras, especially the main and front. Oh yes, the night photos also leave something to be desired.

But considering its price, it’s a good phone for documentary or trivial photos.

really

really 9i

Realme has cell phones with very good cameras, and it doesn’t look bad with its entry-level models. The Realme 9i loses to the Moto G22 in some respects, but it has a better texture and achieves slightly superior results also in low light.

Among the positive points, I highlight the textures, which respect the framed objects well. The photos have little noise, even in low light, and present balanced colors, without exaggerated vividness, but also without being “washed out”.

The dynamic range leaves a little to be desired, with white areas blown out to keep the subject of the image dark. At least this is a problem that can be overcome by those who know how to use lighting to their advantage. However, keep in mind that you will have to sacrifice minor details in some cases.

The front camera more or less follows the characteristics of the rear, with good textures, but poor dynamic range. Portrait mode is a feature you might prefer to forget exists on this model.

Samsung

Galaxy A13

For those looking for the most basic without sacrificing too much camera quality, the Galaxy a13 can be a surprising option. The model does not evolve as much in photographic quality when compared to its predecessor, but the prices are close. And the processor is better than the A12.

One of the most affordable options on the list, the Galaxy A13 delivers photos with good color fidelity, good textures, great definition and good dynamic range. For those who like more vivid images, it’s a full plate. If you don’t like it, you can apply a filter and get more natural colors.

The extra cameras, with an ultrawide and a macro lens, don’t disappoint either, despite being a little lower quality. The front no longer has such a good dynamic range and also lacks a little definition, but it’s worth it.

Galaxy A32

If the Galaxy A13 takes good photos, I don’t even need to talk so much about a model that is in a higher category than it, right? The Samsung Galaxy A32, despite being in a previous generation, records excellent photos, and costs around R$1,400.

The Samsung device manages to deliver photos with great dynamic range, excellent definition and very vivid colors. The textures are well above the category average, at a level that almost competes with much more advanced devices. And you can take pictures without much loss of quality with up to 4x zoom.

The other cameras are a little lower in the quality of delivery, with an ultrawide and macro option. The night mode is present and manages to correct blur most of the time, in addition to increasing the lighting.

Selfies don’t lag far behind the photos with the main camera, despite having a little dark results in some environments. Nothing that a little correction in an image editor can’t fix.

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10

You can still find the Redmi Note 10 for less than R$1,500 with importers in national retail, and it may be a better option than its successor. At least in terms of photographs, the 2021 model is better than the 2022.

The Redmi Note 10 achieves a good balance between accurate and vivid colors, without overdoing the saturation. It also has a good level of textures and definition, in addition to bringing reasonable dynamic range. We could expect more from the device’s proposal, but it’s not bad.

In addition, the device maintains a satisfactory level in ultrawide and macro, and offers a night mode. However, keep in mind that post-processing can deliver a very artificial result with low sharpness, making it look more like a painting than an actual photo.

The front camera brings selfies with good coloring, pleasing to western eyes and generally respects the skin tone. No forced embellishment here, which is rare on Chinese devices.

Other brands

Infinix Hot 11S

Finally, I highlight here a cell phone that surprised me for the quality of its photographs, since its proposal is for something simpler. The Infinix Hot 11s achieves a high level of textures and dynamic range superior to many competing devices.

The device of the Chinese brand that has production in Brazil under the responsibility of Positivo makes an interesting bet. Instead of bringing a bunch of sensors that don’t deliver great photos, it has a great camera and two other auxiliaries. And that makes a difference, as the results are quite satisfactory.

The front camera is also above average, and this can be a very nice phone for those who want something more affordable, without sacrificing (much) the quality of the photos. However, keep in mind that night shots don’t look very good.