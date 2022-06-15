what to buy with a prize of R$ 52 million

Mega-Sena has accumulated once again and can pay this Wednesday (15) an estimated prize of R$ 52 million. The gambler who hits the six scores can buy dozens of luxury cars just like Boninho, director of Rede Globo, and the mansion of actress Kristen Stewart.

Check out the possibilities below:

Boninho’s Lamborghini

Boninho, director of Rede Globo, went from a Lamborghini Urus to a mall in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

The car has an estimated price of R$ 3 million.

This amount does not scare the Mega-Sena millionaire, who could buy up to 17 vehicles equal to that of the executive responsible for “Big Brother Brasil”.

Kardashian’s Millionaire Bed

Kim Kardashian shows millionaire bed on social media Image: Playback/Instagram

Businesswoman and influencer Kim Kardashian posed on a bed with marble details, while taking pictures of clothes from her own brand, Skims.

The mobile costs about R$ 1 million.

The fortune paid by Caixa would allow the acquisition of 52 beds like the one shown by Kim Kardashian.

Lukaku’s Ferrari

Romelu Lukaku introduces himself to the Belgian national team driving a Ferrari Roma Image: Playback/Instagram

Who also likes luxury vehicles is the Belgian player Romelo Lukaku. The Chelsea star shared on his social networks the moment he opens the door of a Ferrari Roma, which in Brazil does not go for less than R $ 3 million.

The Mega winner can use the R$ 52 million prize to purchase 17 cars from the Italian manufacturer.

Kristen Stewart’s Property

Kristen Stewart sells Malibu beachfront home Image: Reproduction/Redfin

Actress Kristen Stewart sold her mansion in Malibu, California (USA), for R$ 40.6 million. If the millionaire prize of the Mega-Sena had been delivered a few days ago, the lottery winner could buy the property and still keep R$ 11 million in his bank account.