Which Brazilian team invests the most in youth divisions? See ranking

photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético and Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Sávio, from Atlético, and Daniel Júnior, from Cruzeiro: base bearing fruit for the main team

Brazilian football is going through a period of change. With most clubs in financial difficulties, investment in youth categories has become a solution. Last season, teams reduced spending on signings and began to spend more money on youth divisions (see numbers at the end).

Among the clubs that invest the most in the base divisions is Flamengo. In the last five years, Rubro-Negro spent R$ 152 million with the lower categories (values ​​corrected by the IPCA). The numbers were presented by the consultancy Convocados, in partnership with XP. The report was released on Tuesday.

Cruzeiro is in 5th place with investment in the base in the last five years. Raposa spent R$ 82 million. Atlético is in 11th position, with R$ 54 million. See the ranking below (data are from the clubs’ financial statements).

Change in investment profile

Clubs invested BRL 1.1 billion in 2020 to sign players from other clubs. Last year, spending was R$ 832 million (a 24.3% drop).

The investment in the basic categories rose from R$ 194 million to R$ 304 million.

Atlético, for example, spent BRL 276 million on football in the 2020 season. Last year, the investment was BRL 112 million.

Cruzeiro also decreased the value between one season and another. In 2020, R$ 29 million were invested. Last year, “only” R$ 12 million.