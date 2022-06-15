Why did the speakers make noise before the cell phone rang?

Remember when the computer speakers emitted characteristic noises when the cell phone was nearby? Check out the reasons behind this curious phenomenon and some ways to get around the problem these days.

See too:

publicity

Reasons behind the noise

Keep in mind that the cell phone didn’t just make noise when it was close to the speakers. The same was repeated with the device close to any other device capable of reflecting radio frequency (RF), such as TVs, for example.

Usually, it was the speaker’s own fault. The best-selling models did not have a very robust build. Also, to keep the price down, the components aimed at isolating these frequencies were of poor quality, making it difficult to contain the radio waves.

Phenomenon happened a lot in the era of analog cell phones. Image: Haelen Haagen/Shutterstock

In practice, your PC’s sound system acted as a kind of antenna, capturing the same signals as the phone and generating the interference. It is worth noting that the frequency and strength of the signal captured by your cell phone also influenced the emission of noise.

In the past, what happened a lot was the box making a noise second before receiving a call or SMS message. Remember the nostalgic sound below:

Currently, what still occurs are noises also caused by the constant communication of the telephone towers with the cell phone, which, depending on the quality of the mobile network, still generates intermittent interference:

Have a solution?

The answer is no. Because cell phone interference is a problem tied to the way mobile phone technology works, it’s almost impossible to get rid of the noise altogether. What is already done by several electronics manufacturers is to adopt more sophisticated techniques of isolation in the products, which helps to reduce noise.

How to fight interference?

Although there is no definitive solution, there are some ways to at least mitigate this interference if you notice the problem. We separate three tips below.

1. Frequency filter: have you noticed that some cables have a thicker component at the ends? Well, inside it is a core made of ferrite, which basically works as a filter against noise caused by other electronic devices.

Example of a ferrite core noise suppressor. Image: Reproduction

This is a strategy that can help to combat interference caused not only by cell phones. The good news is that the component can be purchased separately online or at electronics stores by simply clipping it around your sound system’s audio cable.

2. Airplane mode: the second way to avoid noise is not so practical: activate airplane mode. As the feature cuts off the communication of the device with the signals that generate the interference, the noise disappears, however, you will no longer receive calls, text messages and you will not be able to use the 4G network.

3. Keep the device away from the speakers: the most obvious solution is to try to keep your cell phone further away from the speakers, as the chances of bumping into interference decreases as the distance between the device and the speaker increases.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!