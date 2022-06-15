Will Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera?

As we inform you earlierthe actress Amber Heard will be cut from Aquaman 2 and the character mere will have a new interpreter, according to the website Just Jared. The decision of Warner Bros. Discovery was taken after Amber was convicted of defamation in the trial against her ex-husband, the star Johnny Depp. The jury in the case found the actress’ allegations that she had suffered domestic violence from Depp to be false.

It is not yet known who will be chosen to replace Amber, but if it depends on the fans, Emilia Clarke will be the new Mera of cinemas.

It’s been a few years since Clarke’s name appeared in rumors about the aquatic hero revamping; only now, after Amber Heard was defeated in the courts, several netizens are campaigning for the ex-game of Thrones take Amber’s place in the DCEU.

The reason the public is asking for Emilia Clarke as Mera is linked to the fact that the actress has made a romantic pair with Jason Momoainterpreter of Aquaman, in GOT. in the series of HBOClarke played Daenerys Targaryen, while Momoa played Khal Drogo.

Although the two only co-starred for one season, the first season, Clarke and Momoa showed incredible chemistry together.

In addition to working well together, they are still good friends.

For all that, Emilia Clarke became a more than obvious choice to play Mera. But will Warner fulfill the fans’ wishes? Let’s hope so.

It shouldn’t be long before a replacement for Amber is chosen, as remakes of Aquaman 2 they need to happen soon so as not to disturb the post-production time of the feature.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit US theaters on March 17, 2023.

