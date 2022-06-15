Will Netflix launch free plan with ads in Brazil? Understand

Netflix issued a statement this week stating that there are no guarantees that one will be released free plan that will be paid for with ads. Although the modality is being tested, the platform said that such a subscription may not reach consumers.

The company’s statement was issued in response to an article by the F5entertainment website Newspaper. The vehicle had released a news item noting that Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content at Netflix in Latin America, had informed that streaming would have a free plan with advertising.

“We will have the same version of the catalog with advertising and without advertising”, the executive would have said. Netflix’s Vice President of Content for Brazil, Elisabetta Zenatti, who was also at the meeting, would have confirmed that the company will “launch an advertising-supported subscription” in our country.

After the publication of the article, Netflix’s press office explained that there was a “misunderstanding” on the part of the platform’s vice president of content in Latin America. Because of this, the platform has assured that for the time being there is no guarantee that a free plan with ads will be launched in Brazil.

Reformulation of plans

Although nothing official, the possibility of Netflix launching a plan at least cheaper with advertising is quite large and should occur by the end of 2022. The entry of advertising is a major paradigm shift for the company, which has even said that would never do that.

However, market results made the company need to change its commercial strategy. The new plans are primarily a response to the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the fourth quarter of 2021), the most significant drop in subscribers in ten years.

And the expectation is even worse, as the company estimates to lose another 2 million users in the coming months of this year. Analysts suggest that the expensive price of current subscriptions and the significant increase in competitors (HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Star+ and several others) are among the answers to the subscription drop.

Currently, Netflix operates in Brazil with three plan options, with values ​​starting from R$ 25.90.