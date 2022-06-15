Will Smith is preparing his comeback in Hollywood; see how

In the most recent edition of the Oscars, Will Smith was involved in the biggest controversy of his career. After Chris Rock made a bad joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, the star slapped the comedian. For the unexpected reaction, Will Smith was banned from the awards. Months later, the star prepares his comeback in Hollywood.

It is worth remembering that, at the same awards, Will Smith took home the statuette for Best Actor. The star won an award for his performance in the biographical drama King Richard: Raising Champions.

Continues after advertising

Since his emotional outburst at the Oscars, Will Smith has been going through therapy sessions and giving preference to projects behind the camera. But this is just part of the actor’s comeback.

We explain below everything you need to know about Will Smith’s return to Hollywood and the project that can help the actor turn around.

Will Smith returns to Hollywood with long-awaited sequel

In a recent article published by a British tabloid, a source close to Will Smith revealed the actor’s plans for his return to Hollywood.

According to the anonymous source, Will Smith is investing heavily in the sequel to I Am Legend, a post-apocalyptic thriller that hit theaters in 2007.

To this day, the film is one of the biggest hits of the star’s career, along with features like Men in Black and the live-action remake of Aladdin.

According to the British tabloid report, Will Smith is currently working with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (from I Am Legend and Constantine) on the thriller sequel.

The article also states that, in addition to co-writing and producing I Am Legend 2, Will Smith returns as protagonist Robert Neville.

It is worth remembering that I Am Legend follows the story of a scientist who travels through a devastated New York in search of survivors of a terrible pandemic.

In addition to Will Smith, the cast of I Am Legend 2 will feature Michael B. Jordan, the Killmonger from Black Panther.

The Brazilian Alice Braga, famous for performances in films like Suicide Squad and Eduardo and Monica, is also confirmed in the sequel.

“The concept is being developed by Warner Bros., and there is no indication that Will will be dropped from the project. He is the producer of the film and his production company is responsible for the development”, commented the anonymous source.

The British newspaper’s contact also says that “Hollywood is ready” for the return of Will Smith.

“Hollywood loves comeback stories like Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith remains banned from the Academy Awards. The punishment should last 10 years.

I Am Legend 2, with Will Smith, does not yet have a premiere date.