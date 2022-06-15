Will Thor have a 5th movie? Taika Waititi responds Rolling Stone

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals Plans for the God of Thunder in the MCU

director of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Taika Waititi talked about the future of the Thunder God in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with fandangorevealed if he intends to turn the films into a trilogy, directing a fifth feature of the hero.

“I didn’t think of it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a movie, I think ‘I’ll never do that again…,’ because they’re so hard to make,” he joked.

“There’s not a movie where I haven’t said that and I’ve done eight movies. Eight times I said, ‘I think I’ll pack my bags. I did a good job.’ And sure enough, then I’m lured back with a Yankee dollar, or those cookies… and those Oscars.”

about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, waititi revealed that he “won’t talk much about love, but he keeps thinking about those moments in the movie.” “There are moments in this film that are very touching. It’s a movie for people to be taken on an adventure, escape, laugh and have fun, but also to feel something. This movie is also quite emotional,” she said.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring back Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster and will likely follow the comic book arc in which she becomes the Mighty Thor. besides her, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson also reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie. The film follows the God of Thunder after uniting with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019).