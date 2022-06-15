With Brazilian Yan Couto, the newspaper publishes 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award; check the list | international football

The Italian newspaper “Tuttosport” released, this Wednesday, the list of the 100 players nominated for the Golden Boy 2022 award (see the full list below). The award elects the best under-21 player among those who work in European football. Among the candidates is just one Brazilian: right-back Yan Couto, ex-Coritiba, who belongs to Manchester City and played for Braga, from Portugal, on loan last season..
Among the 100 best under-21 players in Europe are little-known names and others already popular, such as Camavingafrom Real Madrid, Pedro, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Gonzalezfrom Barcelona, and Adeyemi and Jude Bellinghamfrom Borussia Dortmund.
Given since 2003, the award has already had two Brazilian winners: Andersonfor Manchester United, in 2008, and Alexandre Patofor Milan, in 2009.
Golden Boy winners since 2003:
- 2003: Van der Vaart
- 2004: Rooney
- 2005: Messi
- 2006: Fabregas
- 2007: Aguero
- 2008: Anderson
- 2009: Alexandre Pato
- 2010: Balotelli
- 2011: Gotze
- 2012: Bait
- 2013: Pogba
- 2014: Sterling
- 2015: Martial
- 2016: Renato Sanches
- 2017: Mbappe
- 2018: De Ligt
- 2019: Joao Felix
- 2020: Haaland
- 2021: Pedro
See the 100 nominees for Golden Boy 2022:
- Karim-David Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund
- Felix Afena-Gyan – Rome
- Lucien Agoumé – Internazionale
- Anouar Ait El Hadj – Anderletch
- Janis Antiste – Spezia
- Alejandro Balde – Barcelona
- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
- Stipe Biuk – Hajduk
- Eduardo Bove – Rome
- Jayden Braaf – Borussia Dortmund
- Brian Brobbey – RB Leipzig
- Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid
- Matteo Cancellieri – Verona
- Rayan Cherki – Lyon
- Mohamed-Ali Cho – Angers
- Moustapha Cisse – Atalanta
- Francisco Conceição – Porto
- Yan Couto – Manchester City
- Niganned Daramy – Ajax
- Amar Dedic – RB Salzburg
- Amad Diallo – Manchester United
- Diego Moreira – Benfica
- Jérémy Doku – Rennes
- Radu Dragustin – Juventus
- Hugo Ekitike – Reims
- Anthony Elanga – Manchester United
- Harvey Elliott – Liverpool
- Sebastiano Espotivo – Internazionale
- Maxime Esteve – Montpellier
- Fabio Carvalho – Liverpool
- Fabio Silva – Wolverhampton
- Ansu Fati – Barcelona
- Gavi – Barcelona
- Joe Gelhardt – Leeds
- Wilfried Gnonto – Zurich
- Ryan Gravenbach – Bayern Munich
- Malo Gusto – Lyon
- Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
- Henrique Araujo – Benfica
- Aaron Hickey – Bologna
- Piero Hincapié – Bayer Leverkusen
- Adam Hlozek – Bayer Leverkusen
- Ki-Jana Hoever – Wolverhampton
- Ilaix Moriba – RB Leipzig
- Joelson Fernandes – Basel
- Isak Bergmann Johanneson – Copenhagen
- Nemanja Jovic – Partizan
- Arnaud Kalimuendo – Lens
- Jakub Kaminski – Wolfsburg
- Ansgar Knauff – Borussia Dortmund
- Kasper Kozlowski – Brighton
- Isaac Lihadji – Lille
- Lukeba Castle – Lyon
- Noni Madueke – PSV
- Eliot Matazo – Monaco
- Nathanael Mbuku – Reims
- Fabio Miretti – Juventus
- Raul Moro – Lazio
- Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund
- Yunus Musah – Valencia
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern
- Cher Ndour – Benfica
- Luca Netz – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Tanguy Kouassi Nianzou – Bayern
- Nico Gonzalez – Barcelona
- Nico Williams – Bilbao Athletic
- Nuno Mendes – PSG
- Becir Omeragic – Zurich
- Simone Pafundi – Udinese
- Matias Palacios – Basel
- Paulo Bernardo – Benfica
- Pedro – Barcelona
- Yeremi Pino – Villarreal
- Devyne Rensch – Ajax
- Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
- Fabian Rieder – Young Boys
- Rodrigo Ribeiro – Sporting
- Luka Romero – Lazio
- Georginio Rutter – Hoffenheim
- Lazar Samardzic – Udinese
- Cisse Sandra – Club Brugge
- Pape Matar Sarr – Tottenham
- Joe Scally – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Giorgio Scalvini – Atalanta
- Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg
- Brandon Soppy – Udinese
- Matias Soulé – Juventus
- Filip Stevanovic – Heerenveen
- Luka Sucic – RB Salzburg
- Kamaldeen Sulemana – Rennes
- Tomas Suslov – Groningen
- Jan Uwe Thielmann – Cologne
- Tiago Tomás – Stuttgart
- Malik Tillman – Bayern
- Destiny Udogie – Udinese
- Maarten Vandevoordt – Genk
- Aster Vranckx – Wolfsburg
- Elye Wahi – Montpellier
- Illya Zabarnyi – Dynamo Kiev
- Nicola Zalewski – Rome