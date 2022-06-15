With different strategy and agent in Rio, Flamengo offers Everton Cebolinha five-year contract | Flamengo

The seasoning to try to make Flamengo taste like its fans again is in the oven. This Tuesday, with the player’s agent in Rio the club took another step and continues to advance in the hiring of Everton Cebolinha.

Flamengo offers Cebolinha a contract valid for five seasons, until 2027.

Unlike the strategy in January, when it first hit the player, but didn’t get Benfica’s consent, Flamengo has now reversed the order. First, he sent everything to the Portuguese and then moved on to the athlete.

Márcio Cruz, 26-year-old agent from Ceará, landed on Tuesday afternoon in Rio de Janeiro to discuss the contractual issue with Flamengo. The move had the knowledge and endorsement of Benfica. After the meeting with the red-blacks, Márcio left the city for other commitments.

At Gávea, optimism is high for Cebolinha, especially after reaching a common denominator with the Portuguese for the fixed value of the transaction: 14 million euros (R$ 74 million). At the moment, Benfica requires the variable amount to reach 16 million euros (R$ 85 million).

With only Grêmio and Benfica on the curriculum, it is enough to peel away small details for Cebolinha to wear red and black in 2022, the year of the Qatar World Cup.

