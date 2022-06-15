Woman buys ‘puppy’ and after two years discovers it’s a bear

Chinese woman Su Yun, who lives in a village near Kunming, in Yunnan province, bought a puppy she believed to be a Tibetan mastiff. What she didn’t realize was that the puppy was actually an endangered bear.

The woman bought the bear believing it to be a Tibetan mastiff dog. (Photo: China News.com)

According to Mira. Co, the woman took the animal while on vacation and only realized it was a bear after two years when it started to walk on its hind legs, in addition to eating more than normal for a dog.

“A box of fruit and two buckets of noodles every day. The bigger he grew, the more he looked like a bear. I’m a little afraid of bears.”

With the strong suspicion of being a wild animal, the woman contacted an animal rescue team. Officials identified it as an endangered Asian black bear, also known as a moon bear or white-breasted bear.

The bear was taken to the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Center. (Photo: China News.com)

The 250-pound (113 kg) bear was taken to the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Center, where he will learn to defend himself and live with animals of the species.

The bear will learn to defend itself and to come with other animals of the same species. (Photo: China News.com)

A sad curiosity is that a chemical found in the bile of this species is used to treat a number of ailments, such as liver disease. And because of that, they are sold on the underground market.

