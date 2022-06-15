You need to see Ken’s Ryan Gosling in the movie “Barbie”!

The first photo is out Ryan Gosling featured as the Ken doll for the movie “Barbie”. Ryan appears with a distinctly artificial tan, platinum blonde hair, and a stylized underwear with the character’s name. Look:

“Barbie” will be played by the actress Margot Robbie, who is also the film’s producer. In April, the first image of her as Matel’s famous doll was released. Look:

A curiosity is that Ryan Gosling almost missed out on the movie. The first time he was asked to play Ken, he declined because he had other projects at the same time. But as the schedule “Barbie” delayed, he was eventually able to join the cast.

Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa and Ariana Greenblatt are part of the cast. The direction is by Greta Gerwig, the same as “Little Women” and “Lady Bird: Time to Fly”.

The premiere is announced for July 21, 2023 in the United States.

Dua Lipa could be in the cast of the live-action of “Barbie”, says website

Will it come? After making history in the music industry, Dua Lipa is about to make his debut in the Tolons. After being confirmed in the spy thriller “Argylle“, which is scheduled to debut this year, everything indicates that the singer already has a new job as an actress in sight. Is that, according to The Sun, she would be cast in the cast of the live-action of “Barbie”.

A source close to the film world said that “now she (Dua Lipa) has joined the cast of ‘Barbie’”. “She really impressed in ‘Argylle’ and word got around Hollywood about how good she was.”, highlighted the source. Is a film career coming around?!