Zen-fascism believes it doesn’t make mistakes because it’s on the right side – 06/15/2022

Perhaps this is the first time you’ve read the expression “zen-fascism”. It is not necessary to explain much for you to understand the phenomenon and remember a series of situations perfectly described by him, especially on social networks.

I learned the expression from the comedian Claudio Manoel who, in turn, learned it from Nelson Motta. “Zen-fascism” is a term created by the punk band Dead Kennedys in 1979 to criticize California Governor Jerry Brown. It’s in the song California Über Alles.

Truth be told, not even the word fascism has an easy definition. Norberto Bobbio died without taking any risk, he defended that it is something related to his own historical dimension. It would be Italian fascism and early 20th century German fascism, not a concept.

On social media, however, there are those who find fascism even in a hot dog stand. The other day, I found out that all liberals are fascists. If said on the internet, it can only be true.

There are even those who defend physical aggression and even physical elimination of liberals. For them, the important thing is that liberals live in fear of their own security.

The curious thing is that, among left-wing Democrats, the reaction is little and sometimes none. The most common is to try to compromise, minimize or even justify such behavior. As Bolsonarism proved, permissiveness leads groups to radicalization.

The Dead Kennedys’ punk political debauchery became practically a prophecy. “Zen-fascism” describes a striking feature of Italian fascism, that of seeing as an enemy to be annihilated whoever does not adhere 100% to the group and the leader.

All those who did not fully adhere to Italian fascism were labeled “socialists”, a label that justified any kind of persecution or retaliation, including physical ones. Liberals were prime targets.

In California Über Alles, Jerry Brown would use fascist methods to enforce hippie ideals. Schools would be forced to put children to meditate, everyone would be forced to always have a happy face, the secret police would come after anyone who wasn’t “cool” and the gas chamber would be just organic gas.

As the intentions are noble, anything goes to implement, even restriction of liberties and physical coercion.

Dehumanizing the opponent is the first step. He needs to represent evil. Olavo de Carvalho taught that you don’t talk to a political enemy because you don’t respect him. He advocated cursing and ridicule. If necessary, physical violence.

In social networks, there are some tricks to reduce and ridicule. If possible, make derogatory nicknames using the first or last name. A single photo or print is used as evidence to promote group aggression. When targets complain, it’s obviously “mimimi”. They deserve the attack. If necessary, the aggressor apologizes, explaining that the person he attacked is to blame.

Often the initial aggression is erased from the networks. It doesn’t need to be active to exist, “the print is eternal”. These prints will be circulated through all social networks, calling in a veiled way to attack the target.

“The surest way to prepare a crusade for some good cause is to promise people that they will have the chance to mistreat someone. To be able to destroy with a good conscience, to be able to misbehave and call it ‘righteous indignation’ is the height of psychological luxury,” said Aldous Huxley, who died before the Dead Kennedys recorded their debut album.

It doesn’t seem like an effective way to defend freedom and democracy, but it’s a technique that’s definitely in vogue.