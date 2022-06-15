Zendaya criticizes Twitter crowd after pregnancy rumors

In recent days, videos suggesting that Zendaya was expecting a child with her boyfriend Tom Holland went viral. It turns out that many of them used a fake photo of an alleged ultrasound. This led the actress to speak out on Wednesday (15) to deny any information.

On Instagram Stories, Zendaya did not specifically mention the pregnancy rumor. However, as the topic went viral on Twitter, her fans assumed the posts are targeted:

“See, this is why I stay away from Twitter… Just making things up for no reason… weekly,” he said.

Without giving any importance, she did not extend and declared: “Anyway, back to recording.”

Will Tom Holland appear in “Euphoria”? Zendaya responds!

Tom Holland has already expressed his desire to appear in “Euphoria”, a series starring his girlfriend Zendaya. But will that ever happen? Zendaya responded to the Hollywood Access website:

“It might be. It could be true. I cannot confirm or deny. The world may never know.”

They met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, first ‘solo’ film Tom Holland as a Marvel superhero. DSince its debut in 2017, fans have been speculating about a possible romance. The couple, however, took over the relationship only in November last year.

