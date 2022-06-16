10 Facts about Thunderbolts

From the looks of it, the Thunderbolts could be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, and in fact, many hints of this were already emerging in Marvel’s Phase 4 productions, such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

But after all, who are the Thunderbolts? How did they come about and what is their purpose in the Marvel Universe? Who is part of the team? Rest assured, that in today’s video, in 10 facts, we are going to talk about this and much more.

10 – Massacre

Without the 1996 “Massacre” event, there would be no Thunderbolts. This saga begins when Professor Xavier unleashes a psychic attack on Magneto, intended to drive away all the darkness and hatred of his old friend. This inadvertently leads to the creation of Onslaught — a character that combines the darkest parts of Magneto and Professor X. He’s too powerful, and the Avengers and the Fantastic Four willingly sacrifice themselves to finally defeat him.

They are actually teleported to another reality, but the important thing here is that the world thinks its greatest heroes are dead, and everything becomes darker. Anti-mutant prejudice prevents the X-Men from fully gaining the public’s trust, and Spider-Man has always had a J. Jonah Jameson smear campaign. In other words, the world was vulnerable and desperate for superheroes, and of course someone would use that to their advantage.

9 – Masters of Evil

Baron Zemo was plotting revenge against the Avengers, again assembling the members of his team of villains, the Masters of Evil. But when the Avengers and the Fantastic Four appear to die in the battle against Onslaught, Zemo finds himself frustrated, believing his revenge was stolen from him. But it didn’t take long for him to recover from the blow, realizing that a wonderful new opportunity had arisen.

By designing new outfits – and in some cases, new powers and new armor – Zemo transforms his Masters of Evil into the “Thunderbolts”. The Shipowner becomes technothe Beetle becomes Mach-1Columbine becomes SopranoGoliath becomes AtlasMoon Rock becomes meteorite and Zemo takes on the role of the British World War II hero, citizen V.

The plan is to fill the void left by the Avengers and the Fantastic Four and gain enough trust to allow the kind of access that opens the door to power. But for most of Zemo’s peers, the act of pretending to be a hero proves far more appealing than returning to villainy. That feeling grows even more when they team up with the young superheroine Shock, who doesn’t know her true identities.

8 – Hawkeye

The Thunderbolts end up enjoying acting like the good guys, and revolt when Zemo tries to blackmail them into carrying out their original plans. By the time the Avengers return to Earth, the remaining Thunderbolts (Soprano, Atlas, Mach-1, Moonrock, and Shock) are doing their best to make the world accept them as true heroes.

“Thunderbolts” #21 begins with Hawkeye easily defeating the five in a brief battle. He presents the former villains with an offer: let him lead the team, and he’ll use his skills and prestige as an Avenger to help them earn the public’s trust. Hawkman remains on the team until issue #75, and during that time led them to build a working relationship with the Avengers, fighting alongside them against Count Nefaria. During this time, he also fell in love with Moonrock.

7 – Civil War

At the time of the superhuman Civil War, a new team of far more vicious Thunderbolts is formed to aid the pro-registration heroes. Under the direction of Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, this group had the additions of Bullseye, Venom (Mac Gargan) and Lady Deathstrike. Unlike the original team of criminals looking for redemption, these Thunderbolts act more like ferocious dogs off a leash. The dynamic at this time was much more like DC’s Suicide Squad, with villains doing missions to lessen their sentences.

After the Civil War, at the time of the Dark Reign, Norman Osborn levels up and becomes director of SHIELD, renaming it HAMMER. After Osborn forms the Dark Avengers and takes Bullseye, Venom, and Moonrock into his ranks, it is publicly said that the Thunderbolts have disbanded. However, in secret, Osborn has a secret squad of Thunderbolts under his command that includes Black Widow Yelena Belova, Ant-Man Eric O’Grady, and also the Ghost.

6 – Heroic Age

After the event “The Siege”, Norman Osborn is finally arrested for his crimes during the Dark Reign, and the Superhuman Registration Act is repealed, allowing the anti-registration heroes to come out of hiding and return to free rein. One of these heroes, Luke Cage, is chosen to lead a new version of the Thunderbolts. It’s a fitting choice considering that while Cage has never been a villain, his powers derive from experiments he volunteers for while he’s wrongfully imprisoned for a crime.

Along with veteran members like Soprano and Moonrock, Cage’s Thunderbolts include the villainous Crossbones, the mighty Juggernaut, and even Man-Thing. The team is pivotal in events like “Essence of Dread” and “Shadowland”, but unfortunately, this version of the team didn’t become very popular and was short-lived, with the title again being reworked by Marvel.

5 – General Ross

While most versions of the Thunderbolts are composed primarily of supervillains, the protagonists of this new phase were antiheroes or even characters who are widely seen as heroes but whose more violent methods do not please the White House. Of course, their leader — General Ross, aka the Red Hulk — qualifies as a former supervillain, as does the Red Leader (formerly the Leader, infused with the energy of the Red Hulk). Other members include Venom (Flash Thompson), Deadpool, Elektra, Punisher, and later, Ghost Rider.

This version of the Thunderbolts doesn’t care about redemption, but instead wants to deal with supervillains and other terrorists in permanent ways, without any sort of oversight or ethical codes. However, it is in part his commitment to a more extreme form of justice that leads to his downfall. Punisher eventually leaves the team when Ross stops him from killing the villain Doctor Faustus. The Red Leader takes the opportunity to hatch a plan that has the Punisher tracking down and incapacitating each member of the Thunderbolts one by one, leading to the team’s disbandment.

4 – Bucky’s Thunderbolts

A new team of Thunderbolts later emerges, under the leadership of Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and this time has a very specific mission. SHIELD was using fragments of the mighty Cosmic Cube to secretly make changes to reality. One of the results of this is the creation of Pleasant Hill, an idyllic community made up of supervillains whose memories have been forcibly removed.

This also leads to the unintentional creation of Kobik, a sentient version of the Cosmic Cube that appears as a little girl. As a result, the Winter Soldier reforms the Thunderbolts—primarily with former members like Atlas, Soprano, and Moonrock—to ensure that S.H.I.E.L.D. never uses Kobik to change reality again. However, this phase of the Thunderbolts also did not last long, with only 12 issues.

3 – Anti-Punisher

In the 2018 Punisher title, Frank Castle aims to hunt down and execute all Hydra remnants left after the Secret Empire. One of his most prominent targets is Baron Zemo. Zemo approaches Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin – who is mayor of New York City at the time – to form an alliance against Castle. Fisk agrees, and Zemo forms a new team of Thunderbolts specifically to defeat the Punisher. The new roster includes Zemo once again playing Citizen V, Patchwork, Moonrock, Radioactive Man, Ghost and Shipwright.

Knowing this is too much for him to handle alone, the Punisher recruits his own allies in the form of Black Widow, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Radical and his ally Rachel Cole-Alves. Punisher and his allies manage to defeat the Thunderbolts in an intense battle, but Patchwork escapes taking Rachel hostage. Punisher saves Rachel but fails to get revenge on Baron Zemo. Ghost then kills Zemo on orders from Wilson Fisk, who is furious at how the Thunderbolts’ leader handled the case.

2 – New Team

Recently, the Thunderbolts gained a new lineup in the comics. The team overhaul is part of the Thunderbolts’ 25th anniversary celebration, and is led by writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse.

These new Thunderbolts are led by Hawkeye, just like years ago, and their main mission is to deal with the Kingpin’s actions. The other team members are America Chavez, Spectre (Monica Rambeau), Power Man (Victor Álvarez), Persuasion (Daughter of Killgrave) and a new character named Gutsen Glory.

1 – Marvel Cinematic Universe

Recently, an exclusive report by Deadline revealed that a Thunderbolts feature film is in development at Marvel Studios, and Jake Schreier‎‎ is set to direct. The script, on the other hand, is under the responsibility of Eric Pearson (Black Widow). But after all, who will be the members of this team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Well, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even the Winter Soldier‎ (Sebastian Stan). It remains to wait and see.

