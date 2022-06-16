10 new movies to watch at home on the weekend







Photo: Disclosure / Elo Company / Modern Popcorn

The digital programming of releases is intense this weekend, full of good news. In addition to two hits that were recently in theaters, available on virtual rental stores, there are many exclusive premieres on streaming platforms. And many famous stars too, such as Taís Araújo, Sandra Bullock, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Andy Garcia and others.

Among the top 10 highlights, 9 can already be seen this Thursday (16/6). Only “Pleasure” needs to be “booked”, as it only arrives on MUBI on Friday.

Check out the titles, trailers and more details of this week’s suggestions below.

| PROVISIONAL MEASURE | VOD*

Lázaro Ramos’ debut as a film director produced the most talked about film in Brazil in 2022. A harbinger of what turned the country around, it was originally conceived in 2017 and adapts a 2011 play, but Bolsonaristas clearly see the government of their myth portrayed in the film. nightmare depicted on the screen. It’s really hellish, to use a word from actress Taís Araújo, one of the stars of the cast alongside Englishman Alfred Enoch (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Seu Jorge (“Marighella”).

The dystopian plot takes place in the not-too-distant future, in which a new law by the right-wing federal government orders the deportation of all Brazilians with “high melanin” to the African continent. With the excuse of being a historical reparation, the initiative also aims to end racism in Brazil once and for all, leaving the country only with white people.

Applauded by worldwide critics, the film was compared to “Get Out!” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the US, reaching a 92% approval rating on the US website Rotten Tomatoes. It has been screened and awarded at international festivals since 2020, but it took two years to arrive in Brazil due to difficulties involving Ancine, the National Film Agency – a problem similar to the one that also delayed Wagner Moura’s “Marighella”, another politicized film with black protagonist.

| CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH | APPLE TV+

The indie dramedy that won an audience award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival tells how a young college graduate ends up in a job as a children’s party entertainer, where he meets and becomes involved with a young single mother, played by Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”).

Written, directed, and starring Cooper Raiff (“Shithouse”), the film is named after an American meme, illustrated by a hideous statue of the dinosaur Barney, which is used to refer to someone who did something stupid thinking they’d rocked it.

It’s worth remembering that last year’s Sundance winner, “Beat of the Heart”, was also acquired by Apple… and won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2022.

| PALM SPRINGS | STAR+

The concept of the “temporal loop” became a pop phenomenon with the comedy “Spell of Time” (1993). And after going through sci-fi, horror and even series, he finally returns to the original genre in this hilarious film, in which Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) always wake up on the same day. Trapped in an infinite reboot, the two decide to live like there’s no tomorrow. And literally there isn’t.

Andy Siara’s screenplay (“Lodge 45”) was nominated for a Writers Guild Award and awarded at the Spirit Awards. The film directed by short filmmaker Max Barbakow still achieved a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast also includes JK Simmons (“Counterpart”), Peter Gallagher (“Covert Affairs”), Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) and Tyler Hoechlin (“Superman and Lois”).

| LOST CITY | CLARO TV+, VOD*

The comedy starring Sandra Bullock (“Unforgivable”) and Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike”) follows an adventure novel writer who is forced to go on a literary tour with the cover model for her new book. Annoyed with the company of the handsome man without content, she finds herself in an even more undesirable situation when she is kidnapped. But even that gets worse, when the clueless model decides to try to save her, causing the two to end up lost in the jungle.

In the midst of this confusion, there is still a plot of lost treasure, a villain played by Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter”) and a cameo by Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”). The screenplay is by the duo Dana Fox (“Megarromantic”) and Oren Uziel (“Mortal Kombat”) and the direction of the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee (“The Last Romantic”).

| SPIDERHEAD | NETFLIX

Director Joseph Kosinski, who is currently flying high at the worldwide box office with “Top Gun: Maverick”, signs this thriller starring Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”).

The plot is based on a science fiction short story by George Saunders and takes place in the near future, when convicts can volunteer as patients for medical experiments to shorten their sentences. The tests they undergo are for drugs that alter emotions. But the situation soon spirals out of control, as emotions turn from love to anger, with bloody results.

The film is written by the duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”) and highlights in its cast Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey”), Tess Haubrich (“Treadstone”) and Charles Parnell (another from “Top Gun: Maverick”).

| THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER | MUBI

The second film from Swiss twins Ramon and Silvan Zürcher, nearly a decade after their award-winning debut “The Weird Kitty” (2013), uses the refreshing and traumatizing experience of change to explore the symbolism of the situation. Without much explanation, the characters appear among transported boxes, renovations and real estate plans, to only gradually serve the tension between a young woman who celebrates her new home and another who suffers a contrasting experience, helping with the move without going along, left in the old apartment. with your emotions.

It sold two trophies at the Encounters section of the Berlin Film Festival, dedicated to films with an independent perspective: Best Director and the Critics’ Award.

| PLEASURE | MUBI

One of the most provocative productions of the year – in more ways than one – Swedish director Ninja Thyberg’s award-winning debut takes a realistic look at the backstage of the adult film industry. The camera follows a 19-year-old girl (Sofia Kappel) who leaves her small town in Sweden to venture to Los Angeles with the aim of becoming Jessica, the next big porn star in the world. But the road to this consecration proves more bumpy than she imagines.

With explicit but artistic scenes – in the style of Gaspar Noé -, and with real members of the Californian porn industry (Zelda Morrison is the main supporting player), the film brings a different point of view of pornography, laying bare the negotiations of adult scenes and the power relations between artists and entrepreneurs, in search of success in this business.

The work even competed for the Discovery of the Year award from the European Film Academy. It lost to “Beautiful Vengeance”, but won eight other international trophies, including the Jury Prize at the Deauville Festival in France.

| THE FATHER OF THE BRIDE | HBO MAX

Andy Garcia (from “Men’s 11”) stars in the Latin (Cuban-American) version of the well-known premise, in which a proud father prepares the wedding of his daughter (Adria Arjona, from “Morbius”) to his fiancé (Diego Boneta). , from “Terminator: Dark Fate”), while keeping a secret about his own marriage (to singer Gloria Estefan), which is heading towards a divorce.

Based on a novel by Edward Streeter, this story has been filmed since 1960, when Spencer Tracy was the bride’s father, and even became a series in 1961, but is best remembered for the 1991 adaptation, starring Steve Martin, which won sequel four years later. The new version was written by Matt Lopez (“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) and directed by Gary Alazraki (“Club de Cuervos”).

| CRUSH: COLORFUL LOVE | STAR+

After hilarious rom-coms with closeted teenagers, “Crush” opens the LGBTQIA+ rainbow with a modern story about an out-and-out high school student looking for first love. In the plot, young Page decides to go against all her artistic inclinations to join the school’s track team, only to get closer to the girl she’s always been in love with. But there she gets closer to her crush’s sister, and she realizes that her heart starts to flutter.

An interesting detail of this lesbian triangle is that it is formed by Disney stars. Page is played by Rowan Blanchard (protagonist of the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets the World”) and her crushes are Isabella Ferreira (currently in the gay rom-com “Love, Victor”) and Auli’i Cravalho (none other than ” Moana”).

“Crush” is the first feature from director Sammi Cohen (from the series “CollegeHumor Originals”) and its cast also includes Megan Mullally (from the pioneering gay sitcom “Will & Grace”) as the protagonist’s mother and Tyler Alvarez (“I Never… “) in the role of his best friend.

| HOT SUMMER NIGHTS | Vivo Play, VOD*

Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”) plays a teenage drug dealer in this dark comedy set in the 1980s. In the plot, he discovers the drug underworld when a stranger enters the establishment where he works and asks to hide a handful of marijuana, seconds before the police show up. Victim of bullying at school, the young man imagines that this access to drugs can make him cool and offers the drug dealer a partnership to explore the potential market for high school. He even hooks up with the girl of his dreams. But being a drug dealer has its ups and downs, as he discovers between punches and shots from disturbing partners.

Written and directed by newcomer Elijah Bynum, the film also stars Alex Roe (“Sirens”) as older partner, Maika Monroe (“Current of Evil”) as the romantic interest, and William Fichtner (“12 Heroes”). “), Thomas Jane (“The Expanse”), Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”) and Jack Kesy (“The Strain”).