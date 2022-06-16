15 amazing women talk about aging and how they embrace the years – Vogue

+



Sarah Jessica Parker

“There is so much misogynistic talk directed at women, this would never happen to a man. Everyone has something to say. It’s almost as if people don’t want us to be okay with who we are or to feel hurt by who we are today, precisely because we choose to age naturally and not look perfect. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What I’ll do? Stop aging? To vanish?”

Belem Fafa

“I don’t use Botox, I don’t use makeup. And I think we women have to be proud of the skin we have,” she said. “We all get old. Time comes for everyone. Age moves forward. white hair, our wrinkles, our dark circles. We are the result of a life lived, and that’s what matters.

Viola Davis

“Women no longer feel like they’ve fallen off the map in terms of visibility when they reach a certain age. Even in terms of their work and what they feel they can do. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to realize that there are so many other values ​​in life. My authenticity, my voice, my strength, my humor, my vulnerability. Once I embraced that, I kind of turned into a wonder woman. It just happened, gradually.”

Patricia Arquette

“I don’t necessarily love the body aches and all, but I love the feeling of coming of age. Mentally, it’s really good. I think I’m going to enjoy being 60. And I’m going to enjoy being 70 even more. I think I will. be a good ride.”

Claudia Raia

“My wonderful Silvers, don’t be afraid to be sexy. Don’t be afraid to desire. Don’t be afraid to risk. Don’t be afraid to live as you want. We are power! We’re opening doors! And we won’t stop claiming our place and show that we are here, that we want a lot out of life. Do you want anything more sensual than a woman who knows what she wants and goes after it?”

Regina King

“I feel like I’m a lot more interesting now, as a 50-year-old woman, than I was at 25. I can bring so much more to the table. You may not have the stamina you had at 25, but what do you know now? A lot more!”

Preta Gil

“We all get older every second and that’s inevitable. I don’t see the passing of the years as a bogeyman. I’ve always related to different generations and that makes this weight given to the passage of time not bother me.”

Jane Fonda

“Aging is relative. If people say I look young for my age, it’s because I feel new. I feel like I’m just getting started, just learning to do things. It’s not at all what I expected.”

Malu Galli

“This thing that a woman cannot be asked about her age reflects that a woman cannot age. A woman can and should grow old, but our society is ashamed of old age. She is welcome, she is wisdom, she is power. We have to be proud of getting old.”

Michelle Obama

“Women, our bodies change drastically compared to men. We are in menopause. We have a lot going on and I don’t think we’ve done enough to understand what aging means for women’s bodies: what should we look like? How should we feel? We’re not talking about it enough. I’m 58 with a 58-year-old body and I love my body.”

Penelope Cruz

“I wouldn’t change for a second the way I feel now for the way I felt in my 20s. The way I look at the world, the way I look at acting – everything has changed… If I’m 80 years old and I have a new character on my hands and a new story to tell, I’m going to feel the same healthy fear. It’s like food.”

Patti LaBelle

“I like to be with fun people. And sometimes these people aren’t my age. I love Tupac Shakur and I like to dance gangsta rap. And I think that keeps me going. My granddaughters say, ‘Oh, grandma, do you know this song?’ I say, ‘Yes, girls, this is ahead of its time.’ They look to me for encouragement. Dancing, moving around and doing all the fun things I do keep me happy.”

Cher

“The truth is, I have great genes. My grandmother lived to be 96. My mother doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere anytime soon. So I think we got a lot of help.”

Gretchen

“My energy comes from my way of being. It comes from my young head and also from the treatments I do, such as hormone replacement. I also invest in the spiritual part, with tantric massage, energy therapies and in yoni eggs (mineral spheres) used in female energizing rituals).

Diane von Furstenberg

“There is a saying that with age, you put out what you are on the inside. If you are someone who never smiles, your face is sagging. If you are a person who smiles a lot, you will have more smile lines. Your wrinkles reflect the paths you have traveled; they form the map of your life.”