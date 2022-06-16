25 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (14)

Admin 46 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

For this Tuesday (14), there’s another list of temporarily free apps, games and icon packs found on the Play Store, the Android app store.

The everyday search for Canaltech managed to put together a varied list of mobile games and icon packs to redecorate the main screen — all, of course, for zero value. It’s the perfect time to get to know a new game or give your device a new style.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

icon packs

  • Light Green – Icon Pack (R$5.99)

  • Rancy – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)

  • Esini – Icon Pack (BRL 3.29)

  • Flox – Icon Pack (R$ 2.89)

  • Nome – Icon Pack (R$ 4.59)

  • Gono – Icon Pack (R$ 4.89)

  • Stony – Icon Pack (R$ 9.60)

  • Marix – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)

  • Doodle Button – Icon Pack (BRL 3.49)

  • Evelo – Icon Pack (R$ 2.19)

  • Soappix – Icon Pack (R$ 2.09)

  • Wenpo – Icon Pack (BRL 2.19)

  • Nimbo – Icon Pack (R$ 1.89)

  • Zorun – Icon Pack (R$ 2.09)

Did you like this article?

Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Could this be the Always On Screen of the “iPhones 14 Pro”? [atualizado]

While rumors about a possible Always On Screen (Always-On Display) in the “iPhones 14 Pro” …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved