5 news from the Rooster that rocked today (16/06)

To quickly stay on top of the news from Atlético-MG that hit today, Torcedores.com prepared a brief summary. Check out!

Departure of Antonio Mohamed

The days of Galo’s current coaching staff are numbered. According to information gathered by the ESPN team, Turco Mohamed pleases in the day-to-day and work environment, however, the results have been disturbing. Thus, Atlético-MG’s management expects a good result against Flamengo, on Sunday. Therefore, a victory is necessary for the future of ‘El Turco’. If that doesn’t happen, the coach already knows that he shouldn’t stay.

crowd

In addition to the irritation with the Argentine Turco Mohamed, at the same time the athletican is also annoyed with the performance of some players. So much so that he even asks for some to leave. Mainly on Twitter, Nathan Silva and Ademir are the most criticized.

turns

First without winning for four games, Galo has important returns for the duel against Flamengo. Suspended in the last round, Allan and Jair return to the Pitmen’s starting lineup.

Renato Gaucho

Before the match against Ceará, businessman Ricardo Guimarães, an important figure in Atlético-MG’s daily life, ended up being asked about Portaluppi, which is free on the market. According to him, there would be no personal impediment that could hinder an eventual attack on Renato.

“We’re in this grieving business… if we ever feel grieved, we get upset, it passes. We are used to the business world, you can’t let something personal harm something… if Renato Gaúcho is a technician to be hired, he will be hired, nothing will stop him.

Odair Hellmann

Odair Hellmann remains one of the favorites of the white-and-white board if Antonio Mohamed is fired from Atlético-MG. The coach has already been contacted by the executive director Rodrigo Caetano. However, he is employed, directing Al-Wasl in the United Arab Emirates.

Next, Torcedores.com found that Odair Hellmann’s release from Al-Wasl is set at US$ 2 million (R$ 10 million). Finally, the coach has a contract with the Middle East team until December 2023.