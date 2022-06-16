5 series and movies with Jamie Campbell Bower for you to marathon

with a lot of talent, Jamie Campbell Bower conquered the public once again after his performance in the 4th season of Stranger Things. Known for participating in several literary adaptations and also for his musical career, the artist always surrenders to his projects.

Therefore, CAPRICHO has prepared a list of productions featuring Jamie for you to check out.

Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Our eternal Jace! Jamie Campbell Bower brought to life the iconic character written by Cassandra Clare in an adaptation made in 2013. The actor played the lead role in the Shadowhunters story alongside lily collinswho was the protagonist Clary.

Twilight

As part of the Volturi family, Jamie played Caius in the adaptation of Twilightinspired by the books of Stephenie Meyer. At the Behind The Scenes in New Moonthe actor commented a bit on his character, saying that Caius is always angry.

Stranger Things

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t watched Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 yet!

Remember we told you that Jamie always surrenders to his characters? His transformation into Vecna ​​is proof of that! The actor went through a long process of characterization to play the feared villain of the series. Check out:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Another adaptation to the list! Jamie also participated in fantastic beasts as the younger version of Grindelwald.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

In the movie Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, we see Jamie playing Anthony. Oh, and the actor put his voice to play in the production! Being also known for his musical career, the artist presented the song Johanna in his scene in the movie.

So, have you checked out Jamie’s projects?