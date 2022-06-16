9-year-old girl dies of ‘anemia from untreated lice infection’; mother and grandmother charged with murder – Metro World News Brasil

A 9-year-old girl died after an untreated lice infestation. The incident took place in the city of Tucson, in the United States. According to local media KGUN TV, the Fire Department arrived at the scene after an emergency call to 911 about a minor who was unconscious.

Upon arrival of the authorities, they realized that the girl had no vital signs and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. Therefore, the girl’s death was decreed. According to the emergency team, after the child’s death, “a large number of insects began to cover her face”.

“Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that there were a large number of lice in her hair,” the team said.

The case investigation

According to Law & Crime media, the girl’s mother, identified as Sandra Kraykovich (38), claimed that her daughter suffered from anemia and had been ill since March 15. According to the woman, the minor had headaches, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath and problems maintaining balance.

According to the text messages recovered by the police, it was shown that both the mother and the grandmother of the minor, Elizabeth Kraykovich (who took care of her when the mother was away), chose not to go to the doctor to treat her daughter. That’s because the little girl had a lice infection.

After the investigation unfolded, a brother of the minor claimed that the mother tried to staunch the infection with mouthwash.

In one of the messages, Elizabeth threatened the minor’s mother by calling 911 due to her granddaughter’s health condition. However, she dropped out because “[a menina] You can’t go to the ER with your hair, but you leave it to me because you’re not home.”

According to police, Sandra admitted in a police interview that “if she had sought medical attention, she would probably still be alive.”

Legal guardians are arrested

Following the findings, Elizabeth and Sandra Kraykovich were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The autopsy indicated that the minor’s death was due to “anemia from an untreated lice infection with malnutrition as a contributing factor. That’s the cause.”

In addition, it was pointed out that the girl had “accumulation of fluid in the lung tissue, pale skin and organs, liver necrosis and iron deficiency”.

The victim’s brothers, aged 11 and 13 respectively, were handed over to other family members, which indicates that they also suffered from serious lice infections.