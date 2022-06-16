‘A Make-believe That Happens’ has a subtle reference to the famous musical – Metro World News Brasil

TV Globo shows in the “Sessão da Tarde” this Monday (6) the film “A story that happens″, released in 2008. The feature stars Adam Sandler (“Click”), Keri Russell (“Mission: Impossible 3″) and Courteney Cox (“Friends”).

The film tells the story of Skeeter Bronson, a man who discovers that the stories he tells his nephews come true. However, the children’s contributions end up making a big mess.

Check out five facts about the film, according to IMDb:

Reference to ‘Love, Sublime Love’

At one point in the film, the characters are performing on Broadway for the manager of the new hotel, Kenneth. He says: “A pool for sharks. And a pool for the jets.” The phrase is a direct reference to “Love, Sublime Amor”, a famous Broadway musical – which has already had two film adaptations – and which is based on “Romeo and Juliet”, a play by William Shakespeare.

broken ankle

Adam Sandler, the film’s protagonist, had a minor accident while filming the film. He broke his ankle, but the injury occurred outside the set – freeing producers from paying insurance. The accident happened while he was playing basketball.

it girl

Violet Nottingham (Teresa Palmer) was inspired by Californian socialite Paris Hilton. The two were the daughters of hotel owners who are always partying, as well as being chased by the paparazzi and the newspapers frequently.

world of magic

“Make-Believe It Happens” was Adam Sandler’s first Disney film. Known for his slapstick jokes, it’s also a differentiator in the actor’s career, who got a free rating for the film – his previous features all had some kind of age restriction.

Where’s Mickey?

In the official trailer for the film, there is a scene where Skeeter (Sandler) reveals to Mickey (the room service guy) that the bedtime story has come true, but this does not appear in the film.

Read too: Maximum Temperature: Four facts about ‘Dark Minds’