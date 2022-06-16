Abel scales Palmeiras with changes to get Atlético-GO

After beating Coritiba 2-0 in the last match, on Sunday (12), Palmeiras solidified itself in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Now, after 11 rounds, Alviverde Paulista has 22 points, one more than rival Corinthians, in second place. With the best attack (19 goals scored) and the best defense (5 goals conceded) in the competition, Verdão is getting ready for another game.

This Wednesday morning (15), the team led by Abel Ferreira finished its last job before the next round, when it will face Atlético-GO. The match will be this Thursday (16), at 18:00 GMT, at Allianz Parque. For the match, the Portuguese coach will have to make some changes in the main team, which will have absences among the holders and important returns.

Marcos Rocha, substituted against Coritiba after feeling pain in his right thigh, did not go to the pitch during the activities and will be low. His replacement should be the young Garcia, from the under-20, since Mayke, an immediate reserve, is still in the final stages of transition after having tendinitis. On the other side of the defense, Jorge underwent treatment after suffering a knee injury, also in the last match.

In addition, Raphael Veiga is still undergoing treatment due to his right thigh injury and is out of the game. Luan, recovered, disputes the vacancy in the defense with Murilo, while Gustavo Gómez, back of the Paraguayan selection, should return to start. With that, the likely Palmeiras has: Weverton; Garcia (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Rony.