Adecco shows 5 professions that should emerge with the metaverse in the coming years

Adecco, the world leader in Human Resources, has listed the metaverse professions that could emerge by the year 2030

From the rebranding – a set of actions that help, among other things, to improve the visual identity – of Facebook, in October 2021, the metaverse has been gaining more and more space on social media around the world. Considering that giants like Renner, Nike, Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Itaú have been increasingly announcing their proximity to advanced technologies, the metaverse professions sector is gradually on the rise, according to Adecco.

To illustrate the sector’s relevance, Goldman Sachs has assessed that the metaverse already presents a valuable investment opportunity, estimated at U$D 8 trillion. Analysts at Citi Bank are also hopeful about the rise in technology and recently declared that its revenue could reach $13 trillion by 2030.

The metaverse is understood as a shared online space, generated through the union between the internet, augmented reality and virtually enhanced physical reality. According to Adecco, the metaverse is an online environment that “imitates” the real world and assists in the creation of applications and tools for social interaction.

The metaverse, which was established in the fully functioning economy, allows its users to travel through its numerous “spaces” with great ease, bringing the avatars and goods they have purchased. “The metaverse could become the kick-off for most digital experiences and the key to all physical experiences and could also become the next great platform for work,” he reported. Matthew Ballwriter and venture capitalist in a study published in your blog.

Considering the great relevance of the sector today and the speed with which it is developing, analysts worldwide have already started speculations about the possible impacts of this sector on the professions of the labor market.

The opinions of everyone and the analysts are in agreement, as they all believe that new professions and job opportunities in the metaverse will emerge in the following years. However, as it is a sector still under construction, most of the professions necessary for a good performance in the metaverse are still inexistent, that is, there are few professionals with the ideal level of training to occupy the positions, according to Adecco data.

“Professions will change greatly in the metaverse. If companies wait too long to plan a metaverse strategy, it may be too late. That is why it is important for companies to have a future skills plan and for individuals to qualify and improve the skills of their professionals for the future”, commented Adecco.

In the same text, Adecco also registered the professions that will work in the metaverse and that should appear on the market by 2030. They are:

1. Clothing designers for avatars

They will be responsible for generating the clothes that the people represented by avatars will wear.

two. Data “Bounty Hunters”

According to Adecco, it will be the professionals who will have the necessary legal knowledge to store and ensure data privacy within the metaverse environment.

3. Metamedics

Adecco explains that our biometric and physical data will be linked to avatars in the metaverse. This will make room for health-related professions to carry out diagnoses and possible treatments at a distance.

4. Metaverse Architect

Professions responsible for the production of spaces, objects, places and experiences within the metaverse.

5. Event Director in the Metaverse

According to Adecco, it will be the professional who will be responsible for organizing and promoting online events within the metaverse.

