After a draw with Fluminense, América-MG’s board shoots referee Anderson Daronco | america-mg

América-MG left the field angry with the refereeing of the match against Fluminense. At the end of the game, at the Independência stadium, on the way to the locker room, members of the club’s board of directors protested against referee Anderson Daronco. América had midfielder Alê sent off after less than 10 minutes of play.

Euler Araújo, member of the board of directors, and Marcos Salum, president of SAF do América, were more incisive in the complaints directed to the arbitration team led by referee Anderson Daronco.

What do you have against America, s***! What did America do to you? – Euler Araújo said to the refereeing team.

The revolt of América’s board members was due to an expulsion at the beginning of the match. At eight minutes into the first half, Coelho lost midfielder Alê, who hit, with his elbow, the face of the Tricolor defender, Nino, in a high tackle. The referee of the match, Anderson Daronco, went to the monitor at the edge of the field, consulted the image and with the help of VAR confirmed the expulsion.

Also in Captain Juninho’s view, red was exaggerated. In an interview after the match, the midfielder asked that the referee “speak the same language”.

– I don’t like to talk about refereeing, but what we demand is a unique language from referees. He had a valid goal against Ceará, with a normal movement. Today, for me, it wouldn’t be for expulsion either. I don’t want to transfer responsibility. We played an overcoming game, I want to congratulate the team for the fight. To tell the fan that we wanted to win, and to congratulate the fan too, because he believed until the end. We are going to win again, because what we are producing is not for defeats, no.

Questions about refereeing have been frequent in the America games. In the defeat to Ceará, at Independência, Coelho’s players complained a lot about a lack of Colombian striker Mendoza on Patric, in Vozão’s first goal. The bid, on that occasion, was also reviewed by VAR.

With the tie, América lost the opportunity to approach the G-4 and now has 15 points. Coelho’s next challenge in the Brazilian Championship is against Fortaleza, in the capital of Ceará, next Sunday, for the 13th round of the national competition.