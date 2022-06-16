After closing with Everton Cebolinha for R$ 84 million, Flamengo opens the coffers and officializes R$ 63 million for another great player

Club awaits only details to be able to announce the arrival of the ex-Grêmio

Flamengo, which seeks to recover in the Brasileirão, is very close to signing Brazilian Everton Cebolinha, a Benfica player. Talks are advanced and only details remain for a final agreement. The value of the possible deal is 16 million euros (13 million + targets that can reach the stipulated amount).

Everton, created by Grêmio, returns to Brazilian football two seasons later. He signed with Benfica for 20 million euros, at the request of Jorge Jesus, today, in Turkish football. Without shining in the old continent, he returns to Brazil, this time, to defend Flamengo. He will join Dorival’s team to fight for a spot with Bruno Henrique, a big name in the Rio de Janeiro team.

With Everton close to being announced, Flamengo opened the coffers even further and made official a proposal of 12 million euros to River Plate for Enzo Fernández, Argentine jewelry. The player is only 21 years old and is considered a great promise of Argentine football.

Despite the good offer from the Rio de Janeiro club, River Plate stopped interest in the face of a counter-proposal. According to reports extra newspaper, the Argentine club agrees to negotiate for a value above 15 million euros. Fla has not yet responded to the Argentine club.

Flamengo can negotiate Pedro

While waiting for Everton and dreaming of Enzo, Pedro could leave Flamengo in the middle of this year. The striker, with no space, sees a way out with good eyes and Flamengo, in turn, is open and business.