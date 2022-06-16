After renewing with Cruzeiro, Pezzolano jokes: ‘Stop talking bad about me’

Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, 39, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro this Wednesday until the end of 2023 and joked that, from now on, the celestial fan can stop talking badly about him on the internet.
Since Pezzolano started to draw attention in the market for the good work performed at Toca da Raposa II, the Cruzeiro fans began to criticize him on social networks in a “strategic” way to alienate those interested.
The unusual action made even Ronaldo, majority partner of Cruzeiro SAF, laugh.
“But if it’s to win and if it’s the best for Cruzeiro, let them keep talking, there’s no problem. The most important thing is that the team is doing well, reaching the most important goals. This year we’ll be together until the end and God willing next year too. Thank you for everything”, added the Uruguayan.
First-hand news for partners
As a way of valuing the almost 60 thousand members, Cruzeiro announced the renewal of Paulo Pezzolano on the Scio 5 Estrelas program platform. The coach broke the news while interacting with three celestial supporters.
“Thank you very much to Cruzeiro for being here, you are the first to know about this, and it was important for me to tell you first. May we all be together in such an important moment for Cruzeiro”, he declared.
“The first step is access. I send you a big hug and thank you very much. We are very happy. When I arrived at Cruzeiro, I had a clear objective that was access. So, we are on the right path, we know it will be difficult, a long year. But We are calm, we are working towards it, we are very happy to stay at Cruzeiro. The technical commission and I are grateful for everything. And we are going for the objective”, he concluded.