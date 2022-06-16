Afternoon Session (6/6): See the film that Globo will show today

This Monday’s Afternoon Session (6/6) will show the film A make-believe that happens. Skeeter Bronson’s (Adam Sandler) life is turned upside down when the bedtime stories he tells his nephews begin to come true.

He tries to take advantage of the phenomenon, but it’s the children’s improvisation that makes it all a mess.

More information about the film from this Monday’s Afternoon Session (6/6):

Original title: bedtime stories

Cast: Adam Sandler,Keri Russell,Guy Pearce,Russell Brand,Richard Griffiths,Teresa Palmer

Direction: Adam Shankman

Nationality: American

Genre: fantasy and comedy

The Afternoon Session is shown from Monday to Friday, after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

What is Afternoon Session?

A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.

As it is broadcast every day of the week, the session is less likely to not be broadcast by sports competitions such as football and volleyball and other events. But a few times a year its broadcast is replaced by other events, whether sports or newspapers.